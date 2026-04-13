Bank of France's Gold Shuffle: A $15 Billion Profit and a Hint of a New Gold Standard?

This article explores the Bank of France's strategic maneuver of selling its 129-tonne US gold reserve and subsequently repurchasing it in Europe, resulting in a substantial $15 billion profit. It delves into the potential implications of this action and discusses the broader shift from dollar reserves to gold as a developing trend. The article also examines the impact that BRICS+ demand could have on the global gold market.

Kitco News maintains a dedicated team of journalists focused on delivering accurate and objective reporting across a wide spectrum of financial markets , including the economy, stock markets, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and mining and metals. Our primary objective is to empower individuals to make well-informed decisions in the market.

We achieve this through comprehensive in-depth reporting, daily market summaries, exclusive interviews with leading figures in the industry, extensive coverage of significant industry events (often with exclusive access), and thorough analyses of developments that have the potential to influence market dynamics. Our commitment to providing clear and unbiased information is central to our mission, allowing readers to navigate the complexities of the financial world with greater confidence. Ernest Hoffman is a Crypto and Market Reporter for Kitco News. Ernest's professional journey spans over 15 years as a writer, editor, broadcaster, and producer. He has honed his skills working for various media, educational, and cultural organizations. Ernest began his career in market news in 2007. He spearheaded the creation of the broadcast division at CEP News in Montreal, Canada. During his time there, he developed the world's fastest web-based audio news service. Furthermore, Ernest produced economic news videos in collaboration with prominent platforms such as MSN and the TMX. He holds a Bachelor's degree with a specialization in Journalism from Concordia University. You can contact Ernest at 1-514-670-1339. The opinions expressed within this article are solely those of the author and may not necessarily represent the views of Kitco Metals Inc. While the author has exercised due diligence in ensuring the accuracy of the information provided, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can provide an absolute guarantee of such accuracy. This article is intended for informational purposes only and should not be construed as a solicitation to engage in any transactions involving commodities, securities, or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article disclaim any responsibility for losses and/ or damages that may arise from the use of this publication





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