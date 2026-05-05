Bank of France Profits $15 Billion from Gold Reserve Swap

The Bank of France executed a strategic transaction, selling and repurchasing a 129-tonne US gold reserve, generating a $15 billion profit. This move signals a growing trend of nations diversifying away from dollar reserves and increasing gold holdings, driven by BRICS+ demand.

Kitco News is a leading source of financial news , providing comprehensive coverage of the economy, stock markets, commodities, cryptocurrencies, mining, and metals. The organization prides itself on delivering accurate and objective reporting, aiming to empower individuals to make well-informed market decisions.

This is achieved through a multi-faceted approach encompassing in-depth reporting, daily market summaries, insightful interviews with key industry leaders, extensive coverage of significant industry events – often on an exclusive basis – and thorough analyses of developments that impact the markets. The team at Kitco News is comprised of experienced journalists dedicated to providing timely and relevant information to a global audience.

Ernest, a Crypto and Market Reporter for Kitco News, brings over fifteen years of experience in media, encompassing writing, editing, broadcasting, and production roles within various media, educational, and cultural institutions. His career in market news began in 2007 with the establishment of the broadcast division of CEP News in Montreal, Canada. There, he pioneered a rapid web-based audio news service and collaborated with MSN and the TMX to produce economic news videos.

Ernest holds a Bachelor's degree with a specialization in Journalism from Concordia University. He is available for contact at 1-514-670-1339. It is important to note that the views expressed in articles published by Kitco News represent those of the individual authors and do not necessarily align with the views of Kitco Metals Inc. While every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information presented, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author assumes responsibility for any inaccuracies.

The content is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be construed as a solicitation for financial transactions. The recent activity involving the Bank of France and its substantial gold reserves has drawn significant attention within the financial world. The bank strategically sold a 129-tonne reserve of US gold, only to repurchase it in Europe, realizing a substantial profit of approximately $15 billion.

This maneuver highlights a growing trend of nations re-evaluating their reserve assets and potentially shifting away from reliance on the US dollar. Experts suggest this isn't a future prediction but an observable shift already underway. The increasing demand for gold, particularly from the BRICS+ nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, plus other emerging economies), is anticipated to further propel the gold market.

This demand is driven by a desire for diversification and a hedge against geopolitical and economic uncertainties. The Bank of France’s actions underscore the increasing importance of gold as a safe-haven asset and a potential alternative to traditional reserve currencies. The implications of this trend are far-reaching, potentially reshaping the global financial landscape and influencing the value of gold in the years to come.

The scale of the profit generated by the Bank of France demonstrates the potential benefits of strategic reserve management in a volatile global economy. This transaction serves as a clear signal to other central banks and investors regarding the evolving role of gold in the international monetary system. The BRICS+ nations’ continued accumulation of gold is expected to exacerbate this trend, creating sustained upward pressure on gold prices.

The move also reflects a broader concern about the stability of the US dollar and the potential risks associated with holding large dollar-denominated reserves





KitcoNewsNOW / 🏆 13. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Gold Bank Of France BRICS US Dollar Reserves Market Analysis Commodities Finance Economics Investment

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cornwall, Ont. Food Bank Closure Raises Food Insecurity ConcernsThe Salvation Army is closing its Cornwall, Ont. food bank on May 15 due to financial struggles, increasing pressure on the city's remaining food banks and residents facing food insecurity. The closure highlights a broader issue of insufficient funding for food banks.

Read more »

Central bank policy risks will drive gold to $5,500 by Q1 2027The Kitco News Team brings you the latest news, videos, analysis and opinions regarding Precious Metals, Crypto, Mining, World Markets and Global Economy.

Read more »

Bank of Canada says culture of US Federal Reserve will continue under new chairThe Kitco News Team brings you the latest news, videos, analysis and opinions regarding Precious Metals, Crypto, Mining, World Markets and Global Economy.

Read more »

Bank of Canada says culture of U.S. Federal Reserve will continue under new chairBank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said on Monday that the culture of the United States Federal Reserve would continue under the incoming new chairman.

Read more »

Bank of France's Gold Maneuver Yields $15 Billion Profit Amid Global Shift from Dollar ReservesThe Bank of France's strategic sale and repurchase of its 129-tonne gold reserve highlights a growing trend among central banks to diversify away from dollar reserves. This move, which resulted in a $15 billion profit, is part of a broader shift influenced by increasing demand from BRICS+ nations. The article also features insights from Joseph Wagner, a veteran technical analyst with expertise in Bitcoin and precious metals.

Read more »

Bank of France Profits $15 Billion from Gold Reserve TradeThe Bank of France generated a substantial $15 billion profit by selling its US-held gold reserves and repurchasing them in Europe, signaling a broader trend of nations shifting away from dollar reserves towards gold, particularly driven by demand from BRICS+ countries.

Read more »