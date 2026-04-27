Bank of France Profits $15 Billion from Gold Reserve Swap

The Bank of France generated a $15 billion profit by selling its US-held gold reserves and repurchasing them in Europe, signaling a broader trend of nations diversifying away from dollar reserves and increasing gold holdings, particularly driven by BRICS+ demand.

The Bank of France recently executed a sophisticated financial maneuver involving its substantial US-held gold reserves, resulting in a reported profit of $15 billion. This operation involved initially selling 129 tonnes of gold held in the United States, and subsequently repurchasing an equivalent amount within Europe.

The transaction, highlighted by the European Central Bank (EBC), underscores a growing trend of nations re-evaluating their reserve asset allocations and increasingly turning to gold as a safe haven and a hedge against geopolitical and economic uncertainties. This isn't simply a one-off event; it's indicative of a broader shift away from reliance on traditional dollar-denominated reserves, particularly as global power dynamics evolve and new economic alliances emerge.

The EBC's statement that this shift isn't a prediction but an observable trend is a significant acknowledgement of the changing landscape of international finance. The strategic rationale behind this move is multifaceted. Holding gold reserves within Europe offers the Bank of France greater control and accessibility over its assets, reducing logistical complexities and potential risks associated with maintaining reserves in a foreign jurisdiction.

Furthermore, the price differential between selling in the US and repurchasing in Europe allowed for the substantial profit realized. This profit can then be reinvested into the French economy or used to bolster other financial initiatives. The transaction also signals a potential weakening of the dollar's dominance as the world's reserve currency, a position it has held for decades.

The increasing demand for gold, particularly from the BRICS+ nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, plus other interested countries), is expected to further accelerate this trend. These nations are actively seeking to diversify their reserves and reduce their dependence on the US dollar, viewing gold as a more stable and reliable store of value.

The BRICS+ bloc represents a significant portion of the global population and economic output, and their collective demand for gold could exert considerable upward pressure on prices. The implications of this transaction extend beyond the Bank of France and the gold market. It serves as a potential blueprint for other central banks considering similar strategies to optimize their reserve holdings. The move also highlights the growing importance of regional financial hubs and the potential for increased intra-regional trade and investment.

The demand from BRICS+ nations is not merely about accumulating gold; it's about establishing a new financial architecture that is more multipolar and less reliant on the traditional Western-dominated system. This shift could lead to the development of alternative payment systems and a greater use of local currencies in international trade. The long-term effects of this trend are likely to be profound, reshaping the global financial landscape and potentially challenging the established order.

The Bank of France's actions, therefore, should be viewed not as an isolated incident, but as a harbinger of a more significant and far-reaching transformation in the world of finance. The increasing geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties further reinforce the appeal of gold as a safe haven asset, and this demand is expected to continue driving prices higher in the coming years.

The Kitco team, with its extensive experience in covering the commodities and financial markets, will continue to provide in-depth analysis and insights into these evolving trends. Kitco NEWS is dedicated to providing accurate and objective reporting on the economy, stock markets, commodities, cryptocurrencies, mining, and metals. The team, led by experienced journalists like Jim Wyckoff, delivers comprehensive coverage through daily market roundups, exclusive industry event coverage, and insightful analyses.

Jim Wyckoff brings over 25 years of experience in the financial and commodity markets, having worked as a financial journalist for FWN newswire, covering futures markets in Chicago and New York. He has also served as a technical analyst for Dow Jones Newswires and TraderPlanet.com, and as a consultant for Pro Farmer. His expertise and analytical skills are readily available to Kitco readers through his daily AM and PM roundups and Technical Special on Kitco.com.

It is important to note that the views expressed in Kitco NEWS articles are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Kitco Metals Inc. While every effort is made to ensure accuracy, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author guarantees it. The information provided is strictly for informational purposes and should not be considered financial advice. Users are advised to exercise caution and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Kitco Metals Inc. and the author do not accept liability for any losses or damages arising from the use of this publication





KitcoNewsNOW / 🏆 13. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Gold Bank Of France BRICS US Dollar Reserve Assets

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

From Food Bank to $50K Scholarship: Acadia Student's Momo Business ThrivesAcadia University student Sujit Acharya turned a desperate financial situation into a successful business, MomoNepal, selling Nepalese dumplings. He recently won the Frank H. Sobey scholarship to further expand his venture.

Read more »

Duncan man looks to recover $51,000 fraud loss, from his bankA 65-year-old man in Duncan is trying to recoup $51,000 after he says scammers secretly transferred money from his bank accounts.

Read more »

Global Markets Mixed Amidst Iran Talks Stalemate and Busy Economic WeekGlobal markets showed mixed performance as U.S.-Iran peace talks stalled, raising concerns about Middle East energy exports. Investors are also focused on tech earnings reports, central bank decisions, and economic data releases. Oil prices rose due to supply concerns, while gold saw slight gains. The Bank of Canada is expected to hold interest rates steady.

Read more »

Bank of Canada expected to hold key rate as it grapples with Iran war shockThe Bank of Canada will share how it’s thinking about price pressures from the Iran war on Wednesday when it publishes a new monetary policy report and makes its next interest rate decision.

Read more »

Oil producers to begin unveiling profits and spending plansCanadian oil producers will provide a first glimpse this week at how the spike in energy prices is boosting their bottom line and what they intend to do with the bumper profits.

Read more »

Offshore 'mastermind' ran $300M 'shadow bank' for clients' tax-haven money, draft CRA report saysScores of wealthy Canadians had access to a Vancouver-based 'shadow bank' that they used to buy homes, vacation properties, cars and airplane tickets with funds stashed in tax havens, according to a confidential draft report by the Canada Revenue Agency.

Read more »