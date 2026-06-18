Bank of England Holds Interest Rate Steady at 3.7% Amid Easing Inflation Pressures

The Bank of England has maintained its main interest rate at 3.7% as inflation pressures show signs of easing, with May's figures holding at 2.8% instead of rising. Governor Andrew Bailey noted the recent fall in oil prices is encouraging but warned that past price increases still create pipeline inflationary pressures. Two MPC members voted for a hike, indicating internal concerns. The decision reflects a cautious approach amid uncertain energy markets and mixed economic signals.

LONDON (AP) - The Bank of England has held its main interest rate at 3.7% as the inflation pressures on the British economy have become more benign following recent developments, including the U.S. and Iran's actions.

The decision was widely anticipated after official figures revealed that inflation did not rise as had been expected in May, holding steady instead at 2.8%. Although that remains above the bank's target of 2%, it has raised hopes that the upward pressure on prices stemming from the spike in oil and gas prices after the start of the Iran conflict on February 28 may have been less than initially feared.

Economists now anticipate that rate-setters will likely avoid hiking rates over the coming months, but this cautious stance depends heavily on whether the recent decline in energy prices is sustained. Andrew Bailey, the Bank's governor, described the recent fall in oil prices as "encouraging" while also noting that they are still higher than pre-war levels.

"Whatever happens in the future, the higher energy prices of the past four months mean there's already some inflationary pressure in the pipeline," he stated. "The Bank's job is to make sure that doesn't turn into sustained inflation above our 2% target. " Notably, two of the nine members of the Monetary Policy Committee remain sufficiently concerned about these pipeline pressures that they voted for a quarter-point increase at this meeting, indicating internal division about the inflation outlook.

The decision underscores the bank's delicate balancing act between curbing persistent price pressures and supporting economic growth amid a volatile global energy market. Market analysts are now scrutinizing upcoming data releases, particularly wage growth and services inflation, to gauge theBank's future policy path. The pound held steady against major currencies immediately after the announcement, reflecting market consensus on the hold decision.

However, some analysts warn that if energy prices rebound or supply chain disruptions worsen, the Bank may be forced to tighten monetary policy more aggressively later in the year. The broader macroeconomic environment remains uncertain, with the British economy facing sluggish growth and productivity challenges, complicating the Bank's mandate.

The Bank's latest forecasts suggest inflation may return to the 2% target by early next year, but this projection is contingent on stable energy markets and a lack of new geopolitical shocks. InRelated news, the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy stance and the European Central Bank's actions continue to influence global capital flows and exchange rates, adding another layer of complexity for UK policymakers.

The Bank of England's next policy meeting is scheduled for August, where further adjustments could be considered if economic data deviates significantly from expectations. For now, the hold decision provides a period of stability for borrowers and businesses, though savers may see limited returns on deposits as real interest rates remain negative after accounting for inflation.

The MPC's split vote highlights the internal debate over how much of the recent inflation is transitory versus more entrenched, a classic dilemma for central bankers worldwide. Governor Bailey reiterated the Bank's commitment to its inflation target, while also acknowledging the need to avoid unnecessarily stifling economic activity. This nuanced approach requires constant monitoring of a wide array of indicators, from consumer spending to business investment, in addition to traditional inflation metrics.

The decision also reflects lessons learned from previous tightening cycles, where premature rate hikes could tip the economy into recession. With household debt levels high and the housing market showing signs of softening, the Bank is mindful of the potential fallout from higher borrowing costs. International organizations like the IMF have advised the UK to maintain a flexible policy framework given the uncertain global outlook.

While the immediate risk of a rate hike appears diminished, the Bank has not ruled out further tightening if inflationary pressures prove more stubborn than expected. The energy market remains a key wildcard, with OPEC+ production decisions and Middle East tensions capable of quickly altering the price trajectory. In domestic politics, the government's fiscal policies, including tax changes and spending plans, also interact with monetary policy, though the Bank operates independently.

The hold decision is therefore a snapshot of a central bank navigating through a fog of mixed signals, aiming to anchor inflation expectations while staying responsive to new information. The coming months will test the resilience of the benign inflation scenario, and the Bank stands ready to act accordingly to fulfill its mandate





YahooFinanceCA / 🏆 47. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bank Of England Interest Rate Inflation Monetary Policy Committee Andrew Bailey Oil Prices Energy Costs UK Economy Monetary Policy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Latin America's trade with China surges but US dominance holds, IDB findsBy Sarah Morland MEXICO CITY, June 16 (Reuters) - China was the fastest-growing buyer of Latin American and Caribbean goods in the first three months of 2026, a report by the Inter-American

Read more »

Bittensor pulls back after 27% surge: Bearish reversal or time to buy TAO's dip?TAO's consolidation holds as the AI sector rotation and the liquidity supports its upside case.

Read more »

Marathon ranks as 4th largest DAT after adding 1,000 BTCMarathon now holds more than 36,000 BTC after acquiring another 1,000 coins.

Read more »

Harry Kane Equals England World Cup Scoring Record as England Defeat Croatia 4-2Harry Kane matched Gary Lineker's ten‑goal World Cup record as England beat Croatia 4-2 at AT&T Stadium, with goals from Kane, Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford. The win keeps England on course in Group L ahead of a clash with Ghana.

Read more »