Bank of Canada warns of rising financial system risks from AI, trade policy, and geopolitics

The Bank of Canada's annual Financial Stability Report highlights that while Canada's financial system remains resilient, risks are increasing due to high stock market valuations driven by AI hype, growing government debt held by leveraged hedge funds, and potential economic shocks from trade disputes or geopolitical conflicts. Household mortgage renewals have been manageable so far, but the bank warns that a combination of shocks could lead to a severe downturn.

Canada's financial system has weathered a period of economic uncertainty well, but it could be tested by a combination of geopolitical conflict, changing U.S. trade policy and the spread of artificial intelligence, the Bank of Canada said Thursday.

In its annual Financial Stability Report, the central bank said that the Canadian financial system remains resilient. Canadian households have largely made it through a period of pricey mortgage renewals without a significant rise in insolvencies, and the country's banks are well capitalized to absorb potential losses, even in a severe economic downturn.

However, the overall risk to the financial system is rising, the bank said, due to high stock market valuations that could be disconnected from reality, the growing issuance of government debt which is being bought by highly leveraged hedge funds, and the risk of an economic downturn if trade negotiations with the United States go sideways or global oil prices remain elevated. Individually these and other vulnerabilities look manageable, but the economic and geopolitical environment has become more volatile, making it more likely that a new shock or combination of shocks could cause several vulnerabilities to crystallize at once, said Carolyn Rogers, the bank's senior deputy governor, in a press conference.

A cascading series of events could cause a sharp loss of investor confidence and lead to a spike in demand for liquidity or rapid asset sales. Funding markets could come under pressure and stress could spread more broadly, she said. The Financial Stability Report is not a forecast and the bank does not put probabilities on various scenarios. The FSR also says nothing about monetary policy or the direction of interest rates.

Rather it is an attempt to outline key risks to the Canadian financial system. On the crucial issue of household finances and mortgage renewals, the risk level remains largely unchanged from a year ago and looks considerably less concerning than it did several years back, the bank said.

Following the sharp rise in interest rates in 2022 and 2023, there were worries that Canadian homeowners would have trouble renewing their mortgages at higher interest rates, leading to significant loan losses for lenders. So far, however, the situation has proven manageable. Mortgage stress tests worked, pinched homeowners extended their amortization lengths, incomes grew and interest rates retreated. To date, most borrowers have managed this risk well.

With the final wave of these renewals set to happen over the next 12 months, we expect this risk to have fully passed by the second half of 2027, deputy governor Toni Gravelle said in the press conference opening statement. For homeowners with fixed-rate mortgages renewing over the next year, the bank expects them to see a roughly 15 percent increase in their monthly payments on average. This represents about 12 percent of all outstanding mortgages.

While the risks stemming from Canadian household balance sheets remain largely unchanged, other vulnerabilities are increasing, the bank said. Stock markets have continued to march higher despite various macroeconomic and geopolitical shocks and are increasingly being driven by excitement about the potential for artificial intelligence. That raises the risk that we are in a stock market bubble, which could deflate if the commercial promise of AI is called into question.

The FSR said an abrupt repricing or deterioration in economic fundamentals could cause asset managers to face significant losses, a sudden increase in liquidity needs and forced asset sales to reduce leverage. The bank outlined one severe scenario where an economic shock caused by high global oil prices due to geopolitical conflict leads to a sharp recession.

In that situation, according to bank modelling, gross domestic product would fall by 1 percent, unemployment would hit 10 percent and home prices would fall by 25 percent. Another vulnerability is growing in the bond market, where the higher issuance of government debt to fund large deficits is being purchased by hedge funds that use large amounts of money borrowed in short-term funding markets.

While hedge fund involvement in government bond markets can provide important benefits, helping lower borrowing costs and provide liquidity for trading, it can also increase volatility if markets become stressed. If hedge funds lose access to short-term funding markets, called repo markets, it could lead to a firesale of bonds that would ripple throughout the financial system, with huge implications for borrowing costs and other financial assets.

Looking beyond the mechanics of the financial system itself, the biggest risks ultimately stem from things that could happen in the real economy, the bank said. The combination of high debt levels, elevated asset prices, and geopolitical tensions means that Canada's financial system, while resilient, faces a higher probability of a shock that could trigger a cascading crisis. The Bank of Canada continues to monitor these vulnerabilities closely and stands ready to act if necessary to maintain financial stability





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