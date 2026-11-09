Bank of Canada Survey Reveals Trade Tensions Top Economic Threats

The Bank of Canada's Q3 Market Participants Survey shows 88 percent of respondents cite trade tensions as the primary downside risk, while inflation expectations adjust downward.

The Bank of Canada released its third-quarter Market Participants Survey on Monday, highlighting the shifting priorities of business leaders regarding economic stability. Conducted from September 23 to October 1, the poll surveyed 25 financial market participants to gauge their views on the national economic outlook. The results indicate that while global financial tightening remains a concern, trade tensions have emerged as the predominant downside risk facing the Canadian economy in the current quarter.

Top Downside Risks Ranked By Experts

Eighty-eight percent of respondents identified an increase in trade tensions as a significant threat to economic growth. This figure represents a slight decline from the ninety-six percent who cited the same risk during the second quarter survey. The reduction suggests that while geopolitical friction remains a major worry, market participants perceive a marginal easing of pressure in this specific area compared to previous months.

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Global financial conditions are also viewed as a substantial hurdle, with fifty-two percent of respondents listing tightening conditions as a key downside risk. This marks a notable drop from the sixty-five percent recorded in the second quarter. The decrease implies that the financial sector may be becoming more accustomed to stricter monetary environments or expects a stabilization in global lending conditions.

For the first time this year, tighter monetary policy itself is recognized as a top downside risk, cited by approximately fifty-two percent of the participants. This inclusion signals that business leaders are increasingly concerned about the direct impact of the central bank's interest rate decisions on economic activity. The simultaneous rise in this concern and the drop in global financial condition warnings highlights a complex dynamic where domestic policy is becoming as critical as international market forces.

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Inflation Projections And Rate Expectations

Market participants have adjusted their long-term inflation forecasts downward. The median expectation for inflation at the end of 2026 is now three percent, a decrease from the 2.6 percent projected in the second quarter. By the end of 2027 and 2028, the median expectation has settled at two percent, matching the previous long-term outlook for those years.

The survey indicates that market participants expect the Bank of Canada to hold its policy interest rate at 2.5 percent until the end of the current year. Following this pause, the median expectation is for the rate to rise to 2.75 percent in March. This timeline reflects a belief that the central bank will maintain its current restrictive stance before making further incremental increases to ensure inflation returns to target levels.

These projections come after Governor Tiff Macklem announced a hike in the policy interest rate from 2.25 percent to 2.5 percent on October 28. The decision was driven by the observation that global oil prices have remained elevated for longer than anticipated. Macklem stated that officials could no longer look through the energy price shock, necessitating a move to prevent these costs from becoming generalized inflation.

Real-World Impact And Stakeholder Views

Canada's inflation rate has hovered between 2.4 percent and 3.2 percent from March to September. This persistent inflation is largely attributed to higher energy prices stemming from the renewed conflict in the Middle East. The survey data suggests that roughly half of the respondents plan to pass on these higher energy costs to consumers over the next twelve months, potentially sustaining price pressures.

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The survey was conducted before Macklem struck a hawkish tone on October 17 in Bangkok. Speaking on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings, he warned that the inflation outlook would be higher in the third-quarter Monetary Policy Report. This forward guidance signaled to markets that the central bank was preparing for a more restrictive policy environment to combat entrenched price growth.

Despite these inflationary pressures, market participants remain optimistic about economic growth. The median forecast for real gross domestic product growth in 2026 is 1.6 percent year-over-year. This is 0.3 percentage points higher than the previous survey's projection. However, the expectation for growth by the end of 2027 has been revised slightly downward to 1.8 percent, representing a 0.1 percentage point decrease from the second quarter results.

Upside risks to the economy were also quantified in the survey. Eighty-eight percent of participants listed the easing of trade tensions as a positive factor, down from 92 percent previously. Fiscal policy is also seen as a potential driver, with around 72 percent citing larger-than-expected fiscal stimulus as an upside risk, compared to 58 percent in the second quarter. Additionally, thirty-six percent identified decreasing geopolitical risks as a potential benefit, an increase from the 31 percent recorded in the last survey.