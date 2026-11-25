Jean Boivin is the leading candidate to succeed Tiff Macklem as Governor of the Bank of Canada. The selection process under Prime Minister Mark Carney focuses on restoring the 2 per cent inflation target after years of economic volatility.

The transition of power at the Bank of Canada is entering a critical phase as Tiff Macklem prepares to conclude his tenure as Governor. Mr. Macklem assumed the role in mid-2020, a period defined by the severe economic disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic and the steepest quarterly decline in the nation's history in four decades. He is now leaving the central bank after a term marked by aggressive monetary interventions and a subsequent struggle to control rising prices, with Prime Minister Mark Carney overseeing the search for his successor.

Quantitative Easing and Inflation Crisis

During the initial phase of the pandemic, the Bank of Canada under Mr. Macklem implemented quantitative easing, a measure used for the first time in the institution's history. The central bank purchased vast quantities of Government of Canada bonds to lower long-term interest rates and stimulate lending, accumulating more than $400-billion in federal bonds on its balance sheet. This policy effectively created funds to support federal programs, including hundreds of billions in direct aid to Canadians, though monetary hawks criticized the action as printing money that would inevitably trigger inflation.

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The rapid expansion of the money supply contributed to inflation surging past 8 per cent in 2022, a crisis driven by a combination of global supply-chain bottlenecks, the war in Ukraine, and increased domestic demand facilitated by central bank bond purchases. In response to these persistent price increases, the Bank of Canada raised its benchmark interest rate ten times within an eighteen-month period, moving from 0.25 per cent to 5 per cent. Although the rate was reduced to 2.25 per cent by October 2025, it rose to 2.5 per cent in the most recent month, with further increases expected as inflation remains above the bank's 2-per-cent target.

Carney's Framework and Succession Criteria

Prime Minister Mark Carney holds a unique position as the only former Bank of Canada governor to preside over the selection of a future top central banker. He is approaching this responsibility with extreme seriousness, recognizing that his own economic agenda could be influenced by the choice of successor. The current administration has renewed the policy framework between the government and the central bank, explicitly removing references to maximum sustainable employment and climate change impacts that were added in 2021 under then finance minister Chrystia Freeland.

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The updated framework restores the primary focus to the 2-per-cent inflation target while allowing flexibility for the bank to respond to economic shocks. This shift aims to eliminate the confusion regarding the bank's priorities that arose from previous mandates. The government and the central bank agreed that the previous inclusion of broader social and environmental goals had muddied the clarity of monetary policy execution during a period that required strict focus on price stability.

Jean Boivin Emerges as Leading Candidate

Jean Boivin, head of the BlackRock Investment Institute, is currently viewed as the leading candidate to replace Mr. Macklem. His selection would make him the first francophone to lead the central bank since its founding in 1934. Mr. Boivin is recognized as one of the world's most innovative monetary thinkers, with a 2019 study he co-authored serving as partial inspiration for the coordinated policy response adopted by the Bank of Canada and the Trudeau government during the pandemic.

Mr. Carney has a long-standing professional appreciation for Mr. Boivin, having credited his research in 2010 for pushing the frontiers of monetary economics when appointing him as a deputy governor. Mr. Boivin was also acknowledged in Mr. Carney's 2021 book, Values, as a former colleague who taught him about the importance of resilience, innovation, and responsibility. These credentials position him as a strong contender to navigate the complex economic landscape ahead, particularly given his deep understanding of the mechanisms that led to the recent inflationary pressures.

Economic Legacy and Future Challenges

The tenure of Mr. Macklem leaves a complex legacy defined by the necessity of unconventional policies during a health crisis and the subsequent challenges of managing their side effects. While the bank's bond-buying exercise facilitated federal programs such as the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit, it also contributed to an explosion in federal debt and a new normal of higher interest rates. The persistence of inflation has raised significant questions about the appropriateness of similar monetary interventions during future crises.

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Mr. Macklem has announced that he will not seek a second term, meaning the upcoming challenges of sustained inflation will fall to his successor. The lessons from his tenure, particularly regarding the dangers of discounting inflationary threats and the limitations of stimulus policies, must guide the next governor. The central bank must now determine whether it has the capacity to respond to future shocks without reigniting the price instability that has characterized the post-pandemic economic period.