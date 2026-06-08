Bank of Canada's Next Move Not So Obvious Amid Economic Challenges

The Bank of Canada's next move is not as obvious as it usually is, with the economy and job market facing challenges from factors such as U.S. tariffs and the Iran war. The central bank has kept its benchmark policy rate at 2.25 per cent since October 2025, even as inflation pressures rise. Some economists expect the bank to keep borrowing rates unchanged this week, but a rate hike in the coming months is more likely than a cut. The Bank of Canada's mandate is to promote the economic and financial welfare of Canada, and its primary lever is adjusting its monetary policy through changes in borrowing costs for Canadians. The bank's governing body calculates at each policy meeting to determine if rates should stay the same, rise, or fall based on recent economic data and analysis. The bank's target range for inflation is one to three per cent, and inflation remains its priority. The Bank of Canada is scheduled to announce its updated policy on Wednesday at 9:45 a.m. eastern time, with a press conference to follow.

The Bank of Canada's next move is not as obvious as it usually is, with the economy and job market facing challenges from factors such as U.S. tariffs and the Iran war.

The central bank has kept its benchmark policy rate at 2.25 per cent since October 2025, even as inflation pressures rise. Some economists expect the bank to keep borrowing rates unchanged this week, but a rate hike in the coming months is more likely than a cut. The Bank of Canada's mandate is to promote the economic and financial welfare of Canada, and its primary lever is adjusting its monetary policy through changes in borrowing costs for Canadians.

The bank's governing body calculates at each policy meeting to determine if rates should stay the same, rise, or fall based on recent economic data and analysis. The bank's target range for inflation is one to three per cent, and inflation remains its priority. The Bank of Canada is scheduled to announce its updated policy on Wednesday at 9:45 a.m. eastern time, with a press conference to follow





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