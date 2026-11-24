The Bank of Canada has renewed its five-year inflation mandate, maintaining the two percent target while adjusting core metrics to improve public transparency and policy communication.

The Bank of Canada has officially renewed its five-year mandate with the federal government, reaffirming its commitment to a two percent annual inflation target. This decision, confirmed earlier this month, ensures that the central bank will continue to measure progress against Statistics Canada's consumer price index. The institution also maintains the traditional one-to-three percent band around this target, providing necessary flexibility for executing monetary policy during volatile economic periods.

Renewed Mandate Maintains Two Percent Target

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem addressed business leaders in Toronto on Tuesday, describing the two percent inflation target as a clear and well-understood objective since its implementation in 1995. He argued that anchoring policy rate decisions to this specific inflation target was instrumental in taming the surge in prices that followed the COVID-19 pandemic. The renewed framework allows the central bank to continue its strategic approach while acknowledging the challenges faced during the recent economic cycle.

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Macklem openly acknowledged that Canadians responded poorly to the high inflation and the resulting rate hikes that were necessary to control it. For many citizens, this period represented their first experience with elevated price levels, leading to significant public frustration. The Governor noted that while the framework has remained stable, the communication surrounding its execution required significant refinement to better serve the public interest and rebuild trust.

Acknowledging Policy Communication Failures

During his address, Governor Tiff Macklem admitted that the Bank of Canada could have managed the post-pandemic period more effectively. He stated that monetary policymakers were too slow to recognize the persistence of inflationary pressures and how broadly they were spreading throughout the economy. This recognition came as inflation pressures compounded significantly following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a geopolitical event that had profound implications for global supply chains and energy prices.

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The central bank also faced criticism for its inconsistent focus on different measures of core inflation to track underlying price trends. Prior to this renewal, the Bank downplayed its preferred measures, specifically CPI-trim and CPI-median, while trying to gauge the impact of supply shocks. Macklem explained that while the intent was transparency regarding where inflationary pressures existed, the messaging was not as clear as desired, leading to public confusion.

Switching Back to CPIX Core Metric

To address these communication failures, the Bank of Canada will return to using an older measure called CPIX as its primary guide for monetary policy decisions. This metric excludes eight fixed sets of items from the inflation calculation, providing a consistent benchmark for how prices are evolving over time. The central bank utilized CPIX for this purpose from 2001 to 2016 before shifting to more complex models in subsequent years.

Items excluded from the CPIX calculation include gasoline, mortgage interest costs, and fruits and vegetables. While these exclusions might seem arbitrary to some, they are designed to remove volatile components that do not necessarily reflect long-term inflationary trends. The Bank of Canada retains CPI-trim as a secondary core measure, which strips out items seeing the most extreme price changes each month to further clarify underlying trends.

Core Metrics Support Overall Inflation Goal

Despite the shift in core metrics, Governor Tiff Macklem emphasized that total CPI inflation remains the central bank's primary north star. He clarified that various indicators, including the newly prioritized CPIX, are inputs to the analysis rather than independent targets. Keeping overall inflation at two percent is the ultimate goal, and this metric will be front and center in all future communications from the institution.

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This report by The Canadian Press was first published on November 24, 2026, marking the formal announcement of the updated policy framework. The renewed mandate ensures that the Bank of Canada will continue to operate with a clear mandate, even as it refines its tools and communications to better serve the Canadian economy and its citizens.