Bank of Canada Rate Hike Odds Drop as October Job Losses Mount

October employment data reveals a third straight month of job losses, pushing unemployment to 6.7 percent and reducing market expectations for immediate Bank of Canada interest rate increases.

Canada's economy suffered its third consecutive month of job losses in October, causing the unemployment rate to climb from 6.5 percent to 6.7 percent. Statistics Canada confirmed these figures on Friday, presenting data that significantly underperformed analyst estimates which had projected an addition of 15,000 positions and a stable jobless rate. This disappointing labor market report has immediately dampened investor sentiment regarding the monetary policy path for the Bank of Canada.

Market Shifts on Rate Hike Probability

The weak employment numbers have triggered a tangible reduction in the market's expectation of further interest rate hikes in the near term. Andrew Rosenberg, president of Rosenberg Research & Associates Inc., noted in a Monday analysis that the data has led to a modest pricing-out of rate-hike expectations by financial markets. Before the October Labor Force Survey release, bets on a second consecutive rate hike were essentially a coin flip, with probabilities hovering near 50 percent.

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Following the official report, those probabilities for a Bank of Canada rate hike on December 9 have fallen to approximately 40 percent. This decision follows the bank's 25-basis-point increase on October 28. The shift in market sentiment is part of a broader downward revision in forecasts for the coming year, with investors adjusting their expectations for future monetary policy adjustments.

Disinflationary Gaps and Wage Growth Slump

Rosenberg argues that Canada's deteriorating job market indicates a disinflationary output gap, suggesting significant economic slack that will ultimately slow inflation. He points to a sharp deceleration in wage growth for full-time employees as key evidence. The latest survey shows year-over-year wage growth has slowed to two percent, a stark decline from the 3.6 percent pace recorded a year ago.

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This slowdown in wage increases signals a reduction in real incomes, effectively eroding the purchasing power of workers even before accounting for broader economic factors. The decline in wage pressure provides a counter-narrative to previous concerns about inflationary spirals, suggesting that the labor market is cooling faster than previously anticipated. This structural weakness supports the view that inflationary pressures are fading.

Sectoral Weakness and Policy Uncertainty

Job losses were not isolated to a single industry but were concentrated in sectors most closely aligned with the broader economic cycle. Industries such as wholesale and retail trade, transportation and warehousing, financial services, and the resource sector all experienced declines. These are typically the first areas to feel the impact of economic downturns, signaling that the weakness is systemic rather than cyclical noise.

The conflicting signals between recent employment data and earlier policy statements have created uncertainty among economists. Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem had previously signaled that elevated oil prices risked accelerating inflation, comments made during an interview in Bangkok. Those remarks initially boosted bond market bets for an October rate hike to 80 percent, up from 35 percent, leading several major economic forecasting houses to revise their outlooks.

Diverging Views on Future Monetary Action

The disconnect between Macklem's hawkish stance and the softening labor market has drawn sharp criticism and revised forecasts from other financial institutions. BMO Capital Markets chief economist Douglas Porter acknowledged that while the bank changed its October forecast to a hike, it does not fully agree with the Governor's assessment of inflationary risks from oil prices.

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Porter highlighted that core inflation is currently at two percent or lower, the housing market is struggling, and employment has dropped significantly. Furthermore, intense trade uncertainty remains a major variable in the economic landscape. Despite these disagreements on the optimal policy path, Porter emphasized that the primary role of economists is to forecast what the Bank of Canada will do, rather than what it should do.

Looking ahead, investor expectations for rate hikes in 2027 have been adjusted downward from three anticipated increases to just two by July. This revision reflects a growing consensus that the economy is cooling sufficiently to warrant a pause in aggressive monetary tightening. The upcoming December 9 meeting will be critical in determining whether the Bank of Canada follows market signals or adheres to its previous inflation-focused trajectory.