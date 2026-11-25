Markets price in a Bank of Canada interest rate hike for December as Governor Tiff Macklem warns of persistent inflation risks from oil prices and energy costs.

Financial markets have significantly increased their pricing for a Bank of Canada interest rate hike in December, with probability estimates climbing to 80 per cent on Wednesday. This shift follows a recent speech by Bank Governor Tiff Macklem, who emphasized that policymakers can no longer ignore the rising risks of inflation spreading from fuel costs into the broader economy. The movement in rate swap data from Bloomberg indicates a distinct change in sentiment compared to the 70 per cent odds recorded at the start of the week.

Market Odds Shift After Macklem Speech

The probability of a Bank of Canada rate hike in December rose to 80 per cent on Tuesday and remained stable through Wednesday, reflecting growing market confidence in further monetary tightening. This increase from the 70 per cent level at the beginning of the week was directly triggered by the economic signals provided by Bank Governor Tiff Macklem during his recent public appearances. Investors are reacting to the perception that the central bank's recent communication style downplays some of the recent disinflationary momentum, suggesting a more aggressive stance is likely in the upcoming meeting.

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Macklem Warns of Persistent Oil Price Pressures

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem stated that cost pressures have been building since the spring of this year, citing elevated oil prices as a primary driver for expected inflation acceleration next year. Speaking at the Economic Club of Canada in Toronto on Tuesday, Macklem explained that historical lags and internal business surveys suggest a significant pass-through to consumer prices in the coming year. He described this as a second-round effect of the oil shock, which will contribute to the persistence of inflation and complicate the path toward the central bank's target.

Deputy Economist Foresees Future Rate Pause

Avery Shenfeld, chief economist at CIBC, noted that while energy prices have fallen, the central bank may pause after rates return to the neutral range of 2.25 per cent to 3.25 per cent. Shenfeld expects that deeper into 2027, once the one-year anniversary of the launch of the Iran war in February has passed, headline inflation should drop off materially. This anticipated drop would allow the Bank of Canada to stay on hold, provided that non-energy inflation remains sticky around the two per cent target as it has recently.

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Strategist Analyzes Policy Framework Changes

Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay Currency Research, indicated that the speech was not overtly hawkish but led to the suspicion that a Bank of Canada rate hike in December is more likely than not. Schamotta clarified that while he predicts a hike, he is not arguing that the Bank of Canada should hike, noting that the odds currently favour that outcome. The central bank has also reconfirmed its two per cent inflation target during a review of its monetary policy framework, while switching its primary measure from CPI-median to the consumer price index excluding the eight most volatile items.

Inflation Data Contrasts With Forecast Projections

Overall inflation currently sits at 3.1 per cent, which remains well above the Bank of Canada's target of two per cent, although it has recently undershot economists' estimates. The latest Bank of Canada monetary policy report forecasted that inflation will remain above three per cent for most of 2027, a projection that Macklem challenged in his recent address by suggesting fourth-quarter inflation will likely come in cooler than policymakers expect. Despite these near-term cooling signals, the long-term outlook remains constrained by structural cost pressures that the central bank must carefully monitor to ensure price stability without unnecessarily stifling economic growth.