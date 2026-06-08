Bank of Canada Rate Decision, Unemployment Drop, B.C. Hiking Deaths, and More Top Stories

This news summary covers economist Pedro Antunes' insights on the Bank of Canada's upcoming interest rate decision and falling unemployment, B.C.'s annual hiking and climbing death average, the reopening of the St. James Bridge after a collision, Regina's pride crosswalk restoration, weekly top stories including Cambridge mayor's Pride interruption, RV park power loss, and Stratford pizzeria closure, PM Carney's G7 travel, Louise Arbour's appointment as governor general, analysis of Canada's economic health, a brain-recharging suggestion, a major Philippines earthquake with tsunami warning, and a variety of sci-tech product reviews and shopping deals.

Economist Pedro Antunes provides analysis on the Bank of Canada's impending interest rate decision and the recent decline in the nation's unemployment rate. British Columbia's coroners service reports an average of 14 hiking and climbing-related fatalities annually.

The northbound St. James Bridge has been reopened after a serious motorcycle collision. In Regina, volunteers painted a pride crosswalk to celebrate love, inclusion, and acceptance after the first was vandalized. Top stories of the week include a Cambridge mayor interrupting a speaker at a Pride event, residents at an RV park left without power, and the closure of a popular Stratford pizzeria. Prime Minister Carney is traveling to Ireland and France for the G7 summit.

Louise Arbour has been appointed as Canada's new governor general. There is ongoing discussion about the state of Canada's economy, with examination of the latest GDP and job figures and what they mean for Canadians. In entertainment, advice suggests recharging the brain by reading instead of swiping. A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck part of the southern Philippines, with a possible tsunami for some coasts.

In science and technology, numerous product recommendations and reviews are featured, including the 60 best advent calendars for 2025 available in Canada, a personal experience with a Canadian shampoo and conditioner that improved hair health, a smart laundry basket that resolved a household argument, budget-friendly beauty product dupes, and last-minute beauty discounts before the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale ends. The Shopping Trends team notes its independence from CTV News journalists and may earn commissions from shopping links





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Bank Of Canada Interest Rate Unemployment Pedro Antunes B.C. Hiking Deaths Climbing Fatalities St. James Bridge Motorcycle Collision Regina Pride Crosswalk Cambridge Mayor Pride Event RV Park Power Outage Stratford Pizzeria Closure PM Carney G7 Summit Ireland France Louise Arbour Governor General Canada Economy GDP Job Numbers Entertainment Reading Brain Recharge Earthquake Philippines Tsunami Sci-Tech Advent Calendars 2025 Canadian Shampoo Conditioner Hair Health Smart Laundry Basket Beauty Dupes Budget-Friendly Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Shopping Discounts

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Louise Arbour to Be Installed as Canada's Governor General in Traditional CeremonyLouise Arbour will be installed as Canada's Governor General in a ceremony steeped in traditional pomp and ceremony Monday. She will then take over viceregal duties that range from representing Canada abroad to encouraging excellence and unity at home. The Governor General represents Canada's head of State - currently King Charles - in Canada. The role involves constitutional duties like swearing into office the prime minister and cabinet ministers, signing official documents and summoning, proroguing and dissolving Parliament. As commander-in-chief of Canada, the Governor General also performs military-related duties including visiting military bases and CAF personnel, attending memorial services and approving new military badges and insignia. The Governor General plays a role in international relations by hosting foreign heads of state and members of the Royal Family during their visits to Canada, and signs diplomatic letters for ambassadors and high commissioners. The Governor General is in charge of presenting several honours and awards to Canadians, including the Order of Canada. There have been 30 governors general since Confederation, with the first being Lord Monck. In 1952, Vincent Massey became the first Canadian to be appointed to the post, and since then all governors general have been Canadian citizens. Lieutenant-governors fulfil similar responsibilities in the provinces, while territorial commissioners carry out many of the same duties in the three Canadian territories but are not official representatives of the Crown.

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Bank of Canada likely to hold rates as economy stagnatesCentral bank widely expected to keep policy rate at 2.25% this week

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Amber Kanwar’s Weekly Setup: Bank of Canada decision day, Dollarama and the U.S. housing marketBoC is widely expected to keep rates unchanged at this meeting

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Bank of Canada expected to hold interest rate steady amid geopolitical and economic uncertaintyEconomists anticipate the Bank of Canada will maintain its benchmark interest rate at 2.25% for a fifth consecutive meeting, with focus on the central bank's messaging regarding the impact of the war in Iran on energy prices and the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement review. Recent data shows a technical recession but a resilient labour market, influencing the hold decision.

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