Bank of Canada Raises Interest Rate, Central Bank Near End of Pause, and Darren's Loan Delinquency Options

The Bank of Canada increased the key interest rate by 0.25 percentage points to 2.25 per cent on Wednesday, aiming to balance the risks of a slowing economy against higher inflation. Jay Zhao-Murray, chief economist at Sibley Creek, believes the central bank is nearing the end of its five-decision-long pause and September could be a turning point. Derek Holt, head of Scotiabank Capital Markets Economics, argues that the Bank of Canada is overemphasizing the effects of the trade conflict. Policymakers will be watching for indicators such as core inflation, the share of CPI components rising faster than three per cent, and medium- and long-term inflation expectations. If these indicators start rising, it could signal the need for a rate hike. Darren's options regarding a loan delinquency are also discussed.

Tiff Macklem, governor of the Bank of Canada, announced a 0.25 percentage point increase in the key interest rate to 2.25 per cent on Wednesday, aiming to balance the risks of a slowing economy against higher inflation.

Jay Zhao-Murray, chief economist at Sibley Creek, believes the central bank is nearing the end of its five-decision-long pause and September could be a turning point. Derek Holt, head of Scotiabank Capital Markets Economics, argues that the Bank of Canada is overemphasizing the effects of the trade conflict. Policymakers will be watching for indicators such as core inflation, the share of CPI components rising faster than three per cent, and medium- and long-term inflation expectations.

If these indicators start rising, it could signal the need for a rate hike. Darren's options regarding a loan delinquency are also discussed





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