Deputy governor Toni Gravelle says the Bank of Canada should not be too heavy-handed with forward guidance, warning that markets would simply parrot prospective rate changes and officials would lose valuable insight into investor thinking.

OTTAWA - A senior official at the Bank of Canada is pushing back on the need for the central bank to more clearly lay out its potential interest rate path.

Deputy Governor Gravelle Speech

Deputy governor Toni Gravelle gave a speech in Edmonton on Wednesday where he talked about how monetary policymakers are leaning more heavily on scenarios to inform their thinking during a time of pronounced uncertainty. He said a scenario outlined back in April, where global oil prices stayed higher than initially forecast, ended up closely mirroring the actual path for oil prices through the spring and summer.

Also read Lewis and Rahman confirmed as London’s deputy mayors despite questions over different term lengths

That scenario helped inform the Bank of Canada's decision to hike its benchmark interest rate for the first time in three years at the end of last month. But Gravelle also said the central bank cannot be too heavy-handed with its forward guidance, because markets end up parroting those prospective rate changes. When markets simply echo the central bank's projected path, officials lose valuable insights into what investors are actually thinking, he said.

Advertisement

He said the central bank is nonetheless committed to helping Canadians better understand interest rate decisions, because that makes monetary policy work better. The comments came as the Bank of Canada navigates a period of pronounced uncertainty, with policymakers increasingly relying on scenarios rather than a single forecast to guide their thinking. Gravelle, a deputy governor at the central bank, spoke at an event in Edmonton, according to prepared remarks delivered Wednesday afternoon.

The timing of his remarks reflects the central bank's effort to explain how it weighs competing economic possibilities before setting the benchmark interest rate. Gravelle pointed to the April scenario in which global oil prices remained higher than initially forecast, a path that he said ended up closely matching what actually happened through the spring and summer.

That match gave officials useful information when they decided at the end of last month to raise the benchmark interest rate for the first time in three years. Even so, Gravelle stressed that the central bank must avoid being too heavy-handed with its forward guidance on the rate path. He said markets tend to parrot prospective rate changes, which erodes the value of the signals officials read from investors.

Despite that caution, Gravelle said the Bank of Canada remains committed to helping Canadians better understand its interest rate decisions. He said clearer understanding of those decisions makes monetary policy work better for the economy. Gravelle's speech in Edmonton marks his latest public comments as the central bank balances transparency against the risk of distorting market expectations.

Bank of Canada Rate Hike

The Bank of Canada's first rate hike in three years, decided at the end of last month, followed a period in which policymakers leaned on scenarios to frame their thinking. Gravelle said the April scenario, built around global oil prices staying higher than initially forecast, proved useful because it closely mirrored the actual path of oil prices through the spring and summer.

That scenario fed into the central bank's decision to raise the benchmark interest rate for the first time in three years at the end of last month. But he warned that too much forward guidance can backfire, because markets end up repeating the projected rate changes rather than revealing what investors genuinely expect. That repetition, he said, would cost officials valuable insights into investor thinking.

Advertisement

Gravelle added that the central bank is still committed to helping Canadians better understand interest rate decisions, since that understanding improves how monetary policy functions. The deputy governor's remarks come as the Bank of Canada continues to weigh how much detail to provide about its potential rate path. He said policymakers are leaning more heavily on scenarios to inform their thinking during a time of pronounced uncertainty. Gravelle's speech was delivered in Edmonton on Wednesday.

Forward Guidance Warnings

The Bank of Canada raised its benchmark interest rate at the end of last month, its first hike in three years. Gravelle said the April oil price scenario closely matched the actual path of oil prices through the spring and summer, helping inform that decision. He also said the central bank cannot be too heavy-handed with forward guidance because markets end up parroting prospective rate changes.

Officials would lose valuable insights into what investors are thinking if that happened, he said. Still, Gravelle said the Bank of Canada is committed to helping Canadians better understand interest rate decisions. That, he said, makes monetary policy work better. Gravelle's comments were made during a speech in Edmonton.

The Bank of Canada's benchmark rate decision at the end of last month was its first hike in three years. The April scenario involved global oil prices staying higher than initially forecast. Gravelle said that scenario ended up closely mirroring the actual path for oil prices through the spring and summer. He said the central bank is leaning more heavily on scenarios during a time of pronounced uncertainty.

But he warned that too much forward guidance can erode the value of market signals. Gravelle said the central bank remains committed to helping Canadians better understand interest rate decisions.