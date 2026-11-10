Bank of Canada signals possible further rate hikes but will proceed carefully, summary shows

The Bank of Canada's governing council says it may need to raise interest rates further, but it will proceed carefully and make decisions one meeting at a time, according to a summary of deliberations.

The Bank of Canada's governing council thinks it may need to raise interest rates further, but it is proceeding carefully, according to a summary of deliberations on its recent decision.

The summary says the council acknowledged it faces considerable uncertainty and will make monetary policy decisions one meeting at a time. Last month the central bank raised its policy interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point, to 2.5 per cent. It was the first increase to the key policy rate since 2023. The move was aimed at reducing the risk that stubbornly high oil prices turn into persistent inflation across the economy.

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Central Bank Monetary Policy Outlook

The summary says council members agreed that monetary policy cannot lower global energy prices. It can, however, prevent those higher energy costs from leading to generalized inflation, and that distinction was central to the discussion. The bank also raised its outlook for the annual inflation rate. It now expects inflation to reach 3.5 per cent at the end of this year and to remain above three per cent for much of 2027.

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The summary said higher costs have largely not been passed through to consumers so far. However, the bank's surveys suggest businesses expect to raise some prices over the next year, a risk the council is watching closely. The policy rate is the benchmark that influences borrowing costs for mortgages, loans and savings. When the central bank raises it, lenders typically pass higher costs on to variable-rate borrowers, which can slow spending and help cool price increases.

Impact On Borrowing Costs

The effects of rate changes generally take time to work through the economy. Households with variable-rate mortgages and lines of credit may see their payments change, while businesses can face higher financing costs. The council has said future decisions will depend on incoming data, including inflation readings, price-setting surveys and developments in global energy markets. Economists and financial markets will be watching the bank's next scheduled announcement for signs of whether another increase is needed.

The bank's cautious tone suggests it wants to see how its earlier increase works through the economy before committing to further moves. At the same time, it remains ready to act if inflation pressures spread beyond energy costs.