Bank of Canada maintains interest rate at 2.25 per cent, supports economy amid inflation concerns

The Bank of Canada held its benchmark interest rate steady for a fifth consecutive decision on Wednesday, aiming to support a turbulent economy without letting prices rise unchecked. Governor Tiff Macklem also stated that while the economy is weak, it is not in a recession.

The Bank of Canada held its benchmark interest rate steady for a fifth consecutive decision on Wednesday, aiming to support a turbulent economy without letting prices rise unchecked.

Governor Tiff Macklem also stated that while the economy is weak, it is not in a recession. The central bank's policy rate remains at 2.25 per cent after the hold, which was widely expected by economists. Global oil prices, driven higher by the Middle East conflict, are staying higher than first thought in the central bank's April forecast.

The central bank is mandated to keep a lid on inflation but also tries to support the economy in the face of headwinds like U.S. trade aggression. Competing pressures like these put the central bank in a dilemma. The Bank of Canada now expects inflation to hold around three per cent in the coming months before easing back toward the central bank's two per cent target. The central bank will act to prevent price pressures from becoming entrenched.

Core inflation, a group of metrics the Bank of Canada uses to track underlying price trends, has cooled in recent months despite the rising headline rate. The central bank will be looking to see if those trends reverse course before considering the possibility of rate hikes.

Statistics Canada reported a slight contraction in real gross domestic product over the first three months of the year, a 0.1 per cent annualized decline, coming off a one per cent drop in the fourth quarter of 2025. Recent economic data, including a strong May jobs report, signals the economy could rebound in the second quarter of the year. Risks of persistent inflation seem low in the face of a soft economy.

The focus on recent economic weakness gives Macklem's remarks a 'dovish' tone, suggestive of looser monetary policy rather than any tightening





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Bank Of Canada Interest Rate Economy Inflation Policy Rate Global Oil Prices Middle East Conflict U.S. Trade Policy War In Iran Competing Pressures Dilemma Holding The Policy Rate Unchanged Balancing Risks Annual Inflation Core Inflation Rising Headline Rate Short-Term Rise In Inflation Broad-Based Decline In Economic Activity Persisting Inflation Central Bank Inflation Target Growth Jobs Report Economy Could Rebound Room For Non-Inflationary Growth Central Bank's Policy Rate CIBC KPMG Andrew Grantham Craig Lord

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