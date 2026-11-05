Bank of Canada keeps 2% inflation target in renewed five-year mandate

The Bank of Canada and federal government have renewed the central bank's inflation-targeting mandate, keeping the two per cent target at its core for another five years. The announcement came minutes after the federal Liberals released Budget 2026.

The Bank of Canada and the federal government have agreed to keep a two per cent inflation target at the core of the central bank's mandate for another five years.

The renewal was announced Thursday, minutes after the federal Liberals outlined their economic projections and fiscal track in Budget 2026. The Bank of Canada sets its benchmark interest rate independently from the federal government, but it receives its inflation-targeting mandate from Ottawa. The central bank said in a release that its inflation target has served Canadians well in recent decades.

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Bank retains flexibility to respond to economic shocks

It will continue to set monetary policy to ensure annual inflation dips neither too far below nor above two per cent. The Bank of Canada retains flexibility to respond to economic shocks under the renewed mandate. Last week, the Bank of Canada increased its benchmark interest rate for the first time in three years as monetary policymakers feared inflationary pressures could start to spread.

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Budget 2026, released the same day as the mandate renewal, adds $142 billion in new spending to spur economic growth and address affordability. The budget includes measures aimed at growing businesses in Canada through new tax measures. It also outlines a plan to shift more temporary residents to permanent status as broad levels flatten. Another budget measure sets out a plan to end homelessness within 10 years.

The budget also introduces new tax measures aimed at growing businesses in Canada. In other news Thursday, Environment Canada warned of heavy rain coming to Metro Vancouver. Montreal's mayor expressed concern about an increasing homeless population with winter approaching. Ontario Provincial Police renewed an appeal in the 1960 disappearance of Andrew Moses.

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