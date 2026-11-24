Tiff Macklem updates inflation outlook as global oil costs fall, while market odds rise for a December rate hike amid persistent price pressures.

Tiff Macklem, Governor of the Bank of Canada, indicated on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, that the central bank is revising its inflation forecast downward. This adjustment follows recent declines in global oil prices, which were previously identified as a primary driver of rising consumer costs across the nation.

Revised Inflation Projections for December

The central bank now anticipates that inflation will close the year below the 3.5 per cent level originally projected in October. In that earlier report, officials cited stubbornly high global oil prices as a significant threat to consumer affordability. By contrast, Statistics Canada reported that inflation remained steady at 3.1 per cent during October, providing a baseline that Macklem referenced during his recent comments in Toronto.

Also read End-year inflation could be less than forecast, says Bank of Canada

Ongoing Pressures on Consumer Prices

Despite the recent easing at the pump, the governor emphasized that broader inflationary pressures remain entrenched in the economy. Macklem noted that while historical gas price spikes from conflicts in the Middle East were the initial catalyst, upward pressure has since spread to essential categories like groceries and clothing. He warned that businesses have largely absorbed higher transport and production costs so far, but historical trends suggest these expenses will inevitably pass through to consumers in the coming year.

Market Expectations for December Rate Hike

Financial markets are reacting to Macklem's cautious tone by pricing in a higher probability of further monetary tightening. According to LSEG Data & Analytics, the odds of a quarter-point interest rate increase at the December 9 meeting have risen to 79 per cent. This represents a significant jump from the 63 per cent probability observed just the previous day. Avery Shenfeld, chief economist at CIBC, observed that Macklem appeared to be downplaying the disinflationary effects of falling oil, suggesting the central bank is preparing for another consecutive rate hike.

Advertisement

Upcoming Economic Data Review Process

The Bank of Canada will rely on fresh economic indicators before finalizing its decision at the end of the year. Macklem stated that policymakers will closely examine the gross domestic product data for the third quarter, which is scheduled for release next week. Additionally, November labour market figures will be scrutinized to assess the health of the employment sector and its potential impact on wage growth and overall price stability.

Strategic Policy Direction and Next Steps

Following the rate increase to 2.5 per cent in October, the Bank of Canada signaled a careful approach to future monetary adjustments. Macklem reiterated that while some edge has come off the inflation forecast, the underlying costs accumulated over the previous eight months have not vanished. The central bank aims to prevent a second-round effect where the initial oil shock leads to persistent, widespread price increases, ensuring that the current relief at gas stations does not result in a return to higher inflation levels by the end of the year.