Bank of Canada Holds Steady as Fed Faces Pressure, Oil Surges, and Ozempic Generics Approved

The Bank of Canada is expected to maintain its interest rate at 2.25% amid economic uncertainty. The US Federal Reserve is also likely to hold rates, despite pressure from President Trump. Oil prices rise on OPEC developments and geopolitical tensions, while Health Canada approves a generic version of Ozempic.

Canada's financial landscape is poised for a significant day as both the Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve are scheduled to announce their monetary policy decisions.

The Bank of Canada is broadly anticipated to maintain its key interest rate at 2.25%, a decision heavily influenced by a complex interplay of economic factors. Global trade uncertainties, coupled with the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and its consequential impact on oil prices and inflationary pressures, have created a particularly ambiguous economic outlook. These elements are forcing the Bank of Canada to adopt a cautious approach, carefully weighing the risks before considering any adjustments to its monetary policy.

BNN Bloomberg will provide live coverage of the Bank of Canada's announcement at 9:45 am Eastern Time, followed by expert analysis and a live broadcast of Governor Tiff Macklem’s press conference at 10:30 am ET. Across the border, the U.S. Federal Reserve is also expected to hold steady on interest rates. This meeting potentially marks the final one chaired by Jerome Powell, facing considerable pressure from President Trump to stimulate the economy through rate cuts.

However, persistent inflation and a surprisingly robust labor market are limiting the Fed’s flexibility. Despite the political pressure, the economic data suggests that conditions are not yet conducive to lowering interest rates. The Fed’s announcement is scheduled for 2:00 pm Eastern Time. Adding to the economic news flow, the Canadian federal government released its spring economic update yesterday, revealing a projected deficit reduction of nearly $12 billion.

While this represents a positive step, the projected decline in the deficit is expected to be modest in the coming years. The update also outlined substantial investment plans, including billions allocated to training and recruiting skilled tradespeople, millions dedicated to supporting Canadian athletes and hosting sporting events, and a reduction in the Canada Pension Plan contribution rate, aiming to provide financial relief to Canadians.

The energy market is experiencing volatility, with oil prices surging this morning following the unexpected announcement of the United Arab Emirates’ withdrawal from OPEC. This development, combined with growing pessimism regarding a swift resolution to the conflict in the Middle East, has pushed West Texas Intermediate crude prices above US$103 per barrel, representing a gain of over 3%.

The geopolitical tensions are further exacerbated by increasingly assertive rhetoric from U.S. President Trump, who issued a warning to Iran via social media, demanding that the country “get smart soon! ” and criticizing its leadership. In a separate but significant development, Health Canada has approved the first generic version of Ozempic, a widely used medication for managing diabetes and promoting weight loss. This approval is expected to increase access to this important drug by lowering its cost.

Health Canada is currently reviewing eight additional applications for generic semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic, from various pharmaceutical companies. While launch preparations are underway, a specific timeline for the availability of the generic version has not yet been announced. This decision represents a positive step towards making essential medications more affordable for Canadians.

The convergence of these events – monetary policy decisions, fiscal updates, geopolitical tensions, and healthcare advancements – paints a complex picture of the current economic climate, demanding careful observation and analysis





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Bank Of Canada Federal Reserve Interest Rates Oil Prices OPEC Ozempic Health Canada Economic Update Inflation Jerome Powell Tiff Macklem

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