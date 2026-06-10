Governor Tiff Macklem explains why Canada is still not in a recession despite a slowed economy, emphasizing the role of geopolitical risks, CUSMA uncertainty, and high energy prices in shaping the Bank of Canada's policy stance. The central bank has kept the key interest rate unchanged at 2.25%, while watching inflation and labour markets closely for signs of a broader decline. Analysts and market expectations weigh on the possible direction for rates later in 2024. The balance of these factors informs the bank's current decision to keep rates steady and avoid a premature rate rise.

The Bank of Canada's governor, Tiff Macklem , reaffirmed that Canada's economy is not experiencing a recession, even as recent data point to a slowdown that some forecasters believe could justify a pause in policy tightening.

After a week of speculation that the country had slipped into its second consecutive contraction in the first quarter, Macklem explained that while the economy has weakened, it still does not meet the technical definition of a recession. The central bank's key policy rate continues to sit at 2.25 percent following its fifth successive hold, a stance that aligns with the consensus among economists.

Macklem offered a nuanced assessment of the first‑quarter output, noting that growth had fallen short of the Bank of Canada's April 2024 forecast of 1.5 percent. He attributed the miss largely to an unexpected pullback in government spending, which he warned can fluctuate sharply from quarter to quarter. Despite a headline drop, more than half of Canadian industries recorded growth during the same period, suggesting that the downturn is not broad‑based.

He also highlighted the influence of external pressures, citing U.S. trade policy shifts and the ongoing tension in Iran, both of which contribute to geopolitical uncertainty and dampen the business climate. In his remarks, Macklem stressed that the near‑term outlook remains uncertain, but that recent labour market resilience and a robust May employment report signal potential softening of the slowdown in the second quarter.

He repeated that the Bank's policy rate is being held steady for now, balancing the risks of stifling growth against the dangers of fueling persistent inflation. The governor emphasized the role of the upcoming review of the Canada‑United States‑Mexico Agreement (CUSMA), warning that a decision to raise tariffs or maintain ambiguity could further hinder Canada's recovery. Economic analysts, including Oxford Economics senior economist Michael Davenport, largely concur with Macklem's assessment.

Davenport praised the governor's interpretation of data, pointing out that while the economy is indeed weaker than previously projected, it does not yet meet the criteria for recession. He cautioned that the timing of the CUSMA review could exacerbate volatility, especially if uncertainty extends into the second half of the year. Inflation remains a key concern amid higher global oil prices, a consequence of ongoing Middle East conflicts.

The Bank of Canada's April forecast projects inflation to hover near three percent in the coming months before easing toward the 2 percent target. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, has cooled in recent months; however, Macklem warned that any reversal of this trend would compel the bank to act. He emphasized that the short‑term rise in headline inflation is largely a reflection of the commodity shock, not a sign of broader price pressures.

Market expectations for the June 2024 policy meeting reflect a largely neutral stance. While financial markets are pricing in a possible quarter‑point hike before year‑end, analysts argue that a 2.25‑percent hold is more likely.

Davenport noted that for the Bank of Canada to consider raising rates within the year, core inflation would need to pick up and price pressures would need to widen across the consumer basket, alongside a rise in long‑term inflation expectations among businesses and consumers-conditions that have not materialised to date. The central bank remains vigilant, monitoring headline and core inflation figures closely and ready to intervene if the current trajectory shifts.

In the medium term, the Bank's focus is on maintaining a stable price environment while supporting the economy's return to full employment. By keeping the policy rate unchanged, the governor seeks to leverage the policy tool that best mitigates inflation risks without throttling growth, thereby sustaining economic momentum across diverse sectors. Ultimately, Macklem's stance reflects a careful balancing act: acknowledging the economy's recent softness and geopolitical headwinds while avoiding premature conclusions about a recession.

The Bank of Canada's approach underscores its commitment to a data‑driven policy framework that prioritises price stability and sustainable economic expansion. The bank's current stance - holding rates at 2.25 percent - aligns with forecasts that Q2 will see a modest rebound, supported by resilient employment figures and limited evidence that global oil price shocks are translating into pervasive inflationary forces.

The central bank will continue to monitor the interplay between the labour market, price dynamics, and geopolitical developments as it charts its path forward. In a broader context, the Bank of Canada's decisions resonate beyond Canadian borders. The interconnectedness of global supply chains, particularly the sensitivity to CUSMA negotiations and foreign exchange volatility, has amplified policymakers' need for prudence. The governor's comments emphasise that any missteps in these areas could ripple into broader macroeconomic pressures, complicating the Canadian economic environment.

In conclusion, the Bank of Canada's current policy direction reflects a desire to maintain monetary stability in the face of external shocks, while prudently navigating the delicate balance between supporting growth and containing inflation. The governor's commentary underscores the central bank's commitment to a flexible, evidence‑based approach, adjusting to evolving economic realities as they unfold





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