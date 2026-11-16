Tiff Macklem announces he will not seek reappointment as Governor of the Bank of Canada when his term ends in June 2027, triggering a formal search for his successor.

Board of Directors for the Bank of Canada announced on Monday that Governor Tiff Macklem will not seek a second term when his current seven-year appointment expires on June 2, 2027. This decisive move marks the end of an era for the central bank, as Macklem prepares to transition from his role as the 10th Governor of Canada's premier monetary authority.

Macklem Ends Tenure After Navigating Economic Shocks

Macklem described his tenure as the highlight of his professional career, noting that it has been defined by navigating a more fragmented and shock-prone global landscape. He credited the Bank with acting decisively and exercising sound judgment amidst significant uncertainty. He emphasized that his leadership was guided by a steadfast commitment to the Bank's mandate and a commitment to serving Canadians with humility throughout this challenging period.

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In his official statement, Macklem expressed gratitude to the Board of Directors, the Minister of Finance, and the Prime Minister for entrusting him with the stewardship of the nation's central bank. He reaffirmed his dedication to fulfilling his remaining responsibilities with precision. He stated that he remains fully committed to delivering results for Canadians through the final months of his current mandate.

Egon Zehnder Leads Search for Next Central Bank Chief

The Board has immediately formed a Search Committee of independent directors to manage the recruitment process for his successor. They have engaged the executive recruiting firm Egon Zehnder to facilitate this critical transition. The Bank is currently inviting interested candidates to review the Executive Brief for the role and to contact the firm confidentially to express their interest in the position.

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Subject to formal approval from the Minister of Finance and federal Cabinet, the Board's independent directors will appoint the next Governor. The new appointee will be selected to serve a seven-year term that officially begins on June 3, 2027. This timeline ensures a seamless transition of leadership at the country's primary monetary policy institution.

Monetary Policy Context and Economic Landscape

Macklem's departure occurs against a backdrop of recent monetary policy adjustments, including a 25 basis point increase in the target overnight rate to 2.5% on a recent Wednesday. This move marked the first rate hike since July of 2023, and the Bank indicated that further increases may be necessary to manage inflation. These decisions reflect the ongoing efforts to balance economic stability with the need to control price growth in a volatile environment.

The transition follows a period where the Bank had to address complex economic challenges, including borrowing costs and inflation concerns. Macklem's leadership has been instrumental in maintaining the Bank's credibility during these fluctuations. His successor will inherit the task of guiding monetary policy through what remains a complex and uncertain economic climate for the country.