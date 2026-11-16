Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem Not Seeking Re-election

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem announced he will not seek a second term as his seven-year appointment expires on June 2, 2026, triggering a search for his successor.

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem announced on Monday, November 16, 2026, that he will not seek reappointment for a second term. His current seven-year mandate is scheduled to conclude on June 2, 2026, making way for a new leader at the nation's central bank. This decision ends a significant chapter in Canadian monetary policy and initiates a high-stakes search for his successor.

Timeline of Macklem's Tenure and Departure

The Bank of Canada confirmed that Governor Tiff Macklem will step down when his term expires next June. His departure follows a seven-year stint that has shaped interest rate decisions during a period of economic volatility. The central bank is now looking ahead to identify a candidate who can navigate future economic challenges.

Also read Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem to Step Down in 2027 After Navigating Inflation and Trade Shocks

As the vacancy approaches, attention turns to the senior leadership within the institution. Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers, who was appointed effective December 15, 2021, for a seven-year term, is a natural focal point of the succession discussion. However, history suggests that the second-in-command is not always the automatic choice for the top role.

Previous transitions at the Bank of Canada demonstrate that the senior deputy governor position does not guarantee the governorship. Tiff Macklem himself previously held the role of senior deputy governor when Prime Minister Mark Carney served as governor. Macklem eventually left the bank to become the dean of the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management before returning to the central bank for the top job.

Carolyn Rogers and Her Qualifications

Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers brings a robust international regulatory background to the potential leadership race. She previously served as the secretary-general of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, a key global standard-setting body. Her experience at this international level provides unique insights into global banking standards.

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Additionally, Rogers held the position of assistant superintendent at the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions from 2016 to 2019. This domestic regulatory experience, combined with her international roles, positions her as a strong candidate in the eyes of many observers. Her appointment as senior deputy governor in late 2021 was designed to provide long-term continuity in the bank's leadership.

The search for a new governor often considers candidates from both the public and private sectors. While Rogers represents the internal promotion path, external candidates with diverse backgrounds are also being weighed. The final decision will likely depend on the specific economic priorities of the incoming government and the needs of the Canadian economy.

Stephen Boivin and Private Sector Experience

Stephen Boivin, the current head of the BlackRock Investment Institute, is another prominent figure in the conversation. His connection to the Bank of Canada and to former Governor Mark Carney is deep-rooted and extensive. Boivin served as a special adviser to the Bank of Canada before being appointed as a deputy governor in March 2010.

During Mark Carney's tenure at the helm, Boivin played a significant role in the bank's operations. He subsequently moved to the Department of Finance in October 2012 to become the associate deputy minister. This bridge between central banking and fiscal policy gives him a rare dual perspective on economic management.

Boivin joined BlackRock in 2014, bringing him into the heart of global asset management. Experience in both the government sector and the private sector, on top of his deep ties to the Bank of Canada, could be a significant point in his favor. His ability to navigate the complexities of both public policy and private capital markets is highly valued.

Carolyn Wilkins and Academic Credentials

Carolyn Wilkins previously served as senior deputy governor from May 2014 to December 2020. She played a key role in the Bank of Canada's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, demonstrating crisis management capabilities. She was a leading candidate the last time the governor's job was open but lost out to Tiff Macklem.

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Currently, Wilkins serves as an external member of the financial policy committee at the Bank of England. This role keeps her at the forefront of monetary policy debates in another major central bank. It also highlights her ongoing influence in the international financial community.

Furthermore, Wilkins is a visiting senior research scholar at Princeton University's Griswold Center for Economic Policy Studies. She is a lecturer in the Department of Economics at Princeton, combining practical central banking experience with academic rigor. She also serves on the board of Intact Financial Corp., adding corporate governance experience to her profile.

Other Potential Candidates and Roles

Jérôme Vincent became a deputy governor of the Bank of Canada in August 2023 after serving as an external deputy governor and member of the bank's governing council since 2023. His recent appointment suggests a growing recognition of his expertise within the institution. He previously worked as an economist at the Department of Finance before joining academia.

At HEC Montreal, Vincent served as an assistant professor starting in 2007. He became an associate professor in 2013 and was appointed full professor in 2021. His academic journey reflects a strong foundation in economic theory and policy analysis. This blend of government and academic experience is increasingly relevant for central bank leadership.

Jean-François Perrault, the chief economist at Scotiabank, also represents a notable external candidate. He has held this post since joining the bank at the end of 2015. Before moving to the private sector, Perrault had an extensive career in the federal government, providing a strong public sector background.

Perrault previously served as an assistant deputy minister in the Finance Department. He also served as the Bank of Canada's assistant chief of the Canadian projections and policy analysis division in the Canadian economic analysis department. His previous collaboration with then-Bank of England governor Mark Carney in Toronto in July 2016 underscores his long-standing presence in high-level economic circles. As the Bank of Canada looks toward June 2026, these individuals represent the depth of talent available to lead the institution.