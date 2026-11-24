Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem acknowledges communication gaps regarding inflation targets. The central bank renewed its mandate and reaffirms the two per cent annual inflation goal as it implements new core metrics.

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem addressed the public in Toronto on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, to openly discuss the institution's historical communication challenges regarding its inflation mandate. Macklem conceded that the central bank has not always provided clear explanations about how it tracks and manages inflation expectations among Canadians and financial markets.

Renewed Mandate and Two Per Cent Goal

The federal government and the Bank of Canada officially renewed the central bank's five-year policy mandate earlier this month without altering its primary objective. The renewed agreement maintains a strict target of two per cent annual inflation as the core metric for assessing economic health.

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Macklem emphasized that this two per cent target remains the north star for the Bank of Canada. It serves as the fundamental anchor for determining key interest rate decisions. This framework has been instrumental in bringing inflation under control in recent years following significant global economic disruptions.

Addressing Supply Shock Communication

Despite the stability of the long-term target, Macklem admitted that the central bank needs a better playbook for communicating during supply shocks. Events such as the post-pandemic economic recovery and conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East created complex inflationary pressures.

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The Governor noted that the Bank of Canada previously offered shifting explanations for underlying inflation trends. These inconsistent messages often confused both Canadian consumers and international financial markets. The administration recognizes that clarity is essential for maintaining public trust during volatile economic periods.

Core Inflation Metrics and Future Strategy

Going forward, the Bank of Canada will rely on a specific pair of core inflation metrics. These tools are designed to strip out more volatile elements from general price tracking. This approach aims to provide a clearer picture of underlying inflation trends.

Macklem argued that this refined methodology will help the Bank communicate more effectively with the public. The goal is to ensure that Canadians understand how interest rate decisions impact their daily lives. The central bank remains committed to keeping overall inflation at the two per cent level.

Committee Appearances and Public Trust

These remarks follow a recent appearance by Macklem before the finance committee in Ottawa. He waited to appear at the committee in May 2026, signaling ongoing dialogue between the central bank and federal policymakers. The renewed mandate reflects the federal government's confidence in Macklem's leadership.

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The Bank of Canada continues to navigate a complex global economic landscape. By refining its communication strategy and sticking to its two per cent target, the institution aims to stabilize expectations. This consistency is vital for long-term economic growth and financial stability across Canada.