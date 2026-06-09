Bank of Canada Expected to Hold Rates Steady as Economists Diverge on Future Path

The Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision Wednesday, with markets and economists split on whether more hikes lie ahead. While most major banks forecast a hold through year-end, Scotiabank projects tightening in 2026 and 2027, contrasting with Desjardins' view of a demand shortfall. Communications tone will be watched closely after earlier market confusion.

The Bank of Canada is widely expected to leave its interest rate unchanged at 2.25 per cent this Wednesday, marking its fifth consecutive hold. This expectation comes after earlier market speculation about multiple rate hike s this year due to potential oil price spikes had been tempered by softer economic data and more moderate inflation readings.

The market's implied path for rates has shifted from anticipating roughly two and a half hikes after the April meeting to now pricing in about one and a half. However, many economists believe the market is still overestimating the need for tightening, citing a soft labour market with net job losses year-to-date and anchored inflation expectations. Bank of America economist Carlos Capistran noted that the bar for hikes remains high and recommended fading market pricing on BoC hikes.

Most of Canada's major banks, including Bank of Montreal, CIBC, and Toronto Dominion, expect the central bank to keep rates steady throughout the remainder of the year. Scotiabank stands out as an exception, forecasting 50 basis points of hikes in the fourth quarter of 2026 and another in early 2027, which would bring the policy rate to 3 per cent. Derek Holt of Scotiabank Capital Markets Economics defended this view, stating they have consistently called for a later tightening cycle.

Royce Mendes of Desjardins Group argued the opposite, saying all indicators point to a classic demand shortfall, meaning the BoC no longer faces a tradeoff between high inflation and low growth and should instead prepare for further demand deterioration. With no policy move anticipated, attention will focus on the central bank's communications. Mendes suggested that the BoC should avoid repeating language about the possibility of consecutive rate increases, calling a previous mention a communications misstep.

He also warned that the BoC has a history of misleading markets. Conversely, Bank of America sees a hawkish bias and risks of market repricing after the press conference. BMO's Benjamin Reitzes expects a more balanced tone this time.

Meanwhile, separate data show that the share of Canadians working outside the home rose to almost 79 per cent in May, up from 77 per cent in 2025 and 75 per cent in 2022, while exclusive remote work dropped to 11 per cent, down from nearly 19 per cent in May 2022. These trends reflect a continued normalization of work patterns post-pandemic





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