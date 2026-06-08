Bank of Canada Expected to Hold Rate Steady Amid Economic Uncertainty

The Bank of Canada is set to keep its key interest rate at 2.25% for the fifth consecutive time, as economists debate whether the economy needs more stimulus or faces inflation risks. Labour market softness and a classic demand shortfall suggest a cautious stance, while some banks forecast hikes in late 2026.

The Bank of Canada is widely expected to keep its key interest rate unchanged at 2.25 per cent this Wednesday, marking the fifth consecutive hold.

This decision comes amid a complex economic landscape where markets have oscillated between pricing in rate hikes and recognizing the persistent softness in the Canadian economy. Earlier this year, after the April meeting, markets had priced in up to 2.5 rate hikes for 2026, driven by concerns that oil price increases could fuel inflation.

However, subsequent softer economic data and tamer inflation readings have brought those expectations down to about 1.5 hikes. Yet, most economists believe the market is still overshooting, given the fragile labour market and subdued demand. Bank of America economist Carlos Capistran noted that the labour market remains soft with net job losses year to date, keeping the bar for rate hikes high.

The central bank's own language will be scrutinized for any shifts in tone, especially after its previous mention of the possibility of consecutive rate increases was seen as a communications misstep by some analysts. The Bank of Canada is navigating a delicate balance between controlling inflation and supporting growth, with the economy showing signs of a classic demand shortfall rather than overheating.

Desjardins Group's Royce Mendes argued that the bank no longer needs to worry about a tradeoff between high inflation and low growth, and should instead focus on preventing further deterioration in demand. The uncertainty is compounded by the lack of a trade agreement extension between Canada, the US, and Mexico, which, while not a disaster, prolongs economic uncertainty. With no rate change expected on Wednesday, observers will closely watch the central bank's forward guidance for clues about future moves.

Some analysts, like BMO Capital Markets' Benjamin Reitzes, expect a more balanced tone, while Bank of America warns that the Bank of Canada is biased to the hawkish side, and markets could reprice hikes after the press conference. Scotiabank stands out as the only major Canadian bank forecasting rate hikes, projecting 50 basis points of increases in the fourth quarter of 2026 and another in early 2027, bringing the rate to 3 per cent.

This divergence reflects the broader debate about the economy's trajectory. Meanwhile, the labour market data shows a gradual return to pre-pandemic work patterns. The share of Canadians working outside the home rose to nearly 79 per cent in May, up from 77 per cent in 2025 and 75 per cent in 2022. Those working exclusively from home dropped to 11 per cent, down from 19 per cent in May 2022.

These shifts have implications for productivity, real estate demand, and urban economies. In the housing market, aspiring homebuyers continue to struggle with affordability, and an article explores whether defined-benefit or defined-contribution pensions are better positioned to benefit from recent stock market gains. The Financial Post's Garry Marr explains that DC plan holders have seen their accounts grow as equity returns soared, while more conservative DB plans lag behind.

For those worried about retirement, the Family Finance column invites readers to share their financial dilemmas for expert advice. As the labour market tightens with 25,500 Canadians retiring every month, the economy faces a looming skills shortage. The Bank of Canada's policy stance will play a crucial role in navigating these demographic shifts and maintaining economic stability.

Ultimately, this week's decision is likely to reinforce the status quo, but the path forward remains uncertain, with markets and economists divided on the timing and extent of future rate moves





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