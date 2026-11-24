The Bank of Canada renews its 2 per cent inflation mandate, shifting core metrics to CPIX while dropping climate and employment goals to improve policy clarity.

The Bank of Canada has officially maintained its commitment to a 2 per cent annual inflation target while simultaneously updating the specific economic metrics it utilizes to monitor progress toward that goal. The federal government and the central bank renewed the institution's five-year policy mandate earlier this month, preserving the 2 per cent target as measured by Statistics Canada's consumer price index, or CPI. This renewal reinforces the one-to-three per cent band around the central figure, a range designed to provide monetary policy makers with necessary flexibility when executing interest rate decisions.

Adjusting Core Inflation Metrics

Central Bank Governor Tiff Macklem explained that the institution is shifting its primary focus back to an older measure known as CPIX, which had been used to guide policy between 2001 and 2016. This metric excludes eight fixed sets of items from the inflation calculation to provide a consistent benchmark for evolving prices. Notably, CPIX removes volatile components such as gasoline, mortgage interest costs, and fresh fruits and vegetables from the standard calculation. The Bank of Canada will continue to retain CPI-trim as a secondary core measure, a metric that strips out items experiencing the most extreme price changes in any given month.

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Accounting for Public Frustration

During a speech at the Economic Club of Canada in Toronto on Tuesday, Governor Macklem acknowledged significant public anger regarding the bank's handling of post-pandemic inflation. He admitted that policymakers were too slow to recognize the persistence of inflationary pressures following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and how broadly these forces were spreading. Macklem noted that many Canadians experienced high inflation for the first time and reacted negatively to the necessary interest rate hikes, a sentiment that became a primary driver for reviewing the bank's communication framework.

Clarifying Communication Strategy

The governor stated that previous attempts to use core inflation measures like CPI-trim and CPI-median confused the public because they excluded volatile but essential budget items like food and gas. Market participants also felt the bank was moving goalposts when it downplayed these preferred measures while trying to gauge supply shocks. The new approach aims to be more transparent by using CPIX, which Macklem described as a clear and well-understood objective that has been in place since 1995. He argued that anchoring policy to this target successfully helped tame the post-COVID surge in prices, even if the process was unpopular.

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Changes to Mandate Language

The renewed five-year mandate introduces significant structural changes by dropping specific language from the previous agreement. The 2021 mandate included a directive for monetary policy to support maximum sustainable employment when possible, a reference that is completely absent from the 2026 renewal. Additionally, the new document removes previous allusions to the need for accounting for the impact of climate change on the Canadian economy and financial system. These changes signal a narrowed focus strictly on inflation control rather than broader economic or environmental objectives.

Market Implications and Future Path

When asked about specific indicators for predicting interest rate paths, Governor Macklem dismissed the idea that markets should rely on one or two metrics to summarize the complex Canadian economy. He emphasized that total CPI inflation remains the North Star for all communications and decisions, with various other indicators serving only as inputs to the broader analysis. The updated metrics are intended to help policymakers see where prices are heading more clearly, ensuring that temporary forces pushing prices higher do not distort long-term monetary strategy. This strategic shift aims to restore public trust while maintaining price stability in a globalized economic environment.