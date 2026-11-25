The Bangladesh government-approved wage board has established a new minimum wage of 17,000 takas for the nation's vital garment sector following weeks of intense labor strikes and factory attacks that disrupted the economy. This decision aims to address soaring inflation concerns while balancing the financial pressures facing the country's largest export industry.

The garment industry in Bangladesh faces a pivotal moment as a government-appointed wage board officially establishes a new minimum wage structure following a period of significant labor unrest. The board selected 17,000 takas as the new minimum wage rate after convening for nearly twelve hours of intensive deliberations. This decision comes in the wake of weeks of violent protests where workers attacked factories while demanding improved compensation packages. The dispute highlights the growing tension between maintaining economic stability for export earners and addressing the severe cost of living crisis faced by millions of employees.

New Wage Structure Approved by Board

The six-member board reached its final decision through a four-to-two vote that favored the lower salary figure. Two members of the board aligned with the workers' revised demand, which called for a minimum wage of 18,000 takas per month. The other four members supported the final approved amount of 17,000 takas. This compromise was reached after nearly twelve hours of continuous meetings between representatives of the workers and the employers. The vote result indicates a split in opinion regarding the appropriate level of compensation needed to match current economic conditions.

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Economic Significance of Garment Sector

The garment industry serves as the primary engine for earning foreign currency for the nation of Bangladesh. This critical sector is responsible for approximately eighty percent of the total exports generated by the country. It maintains a massive workforce of about four million workers, the majority of whom are women originating from rural areas. The majority of these goods are exported to international markets in the United States and Europe. The stability of this industry is therefore of paramount importance to the national economy and the livelihoods of millions of families across the country.

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Workers Challenge Inflation and Wages

Workers took to the streets and engaged in attacks on factories for several weeks to pressure for better wages. Their primary justification was that higher inflation had severely deteriorated their daily lives and purchasing power. Demonstrations continued through mid-November 2026, with workers blocking major highways to amplify their demands. The unrest was concentrated in industrial areas near Dhaka, such as Gazipur, where employees chanted slogans against the current economic structure. The violence and disruptions caused by these protests have drawn intense scrutiny from both local authorities and international observers.

Future Outlook and Worker Response

It remains unclear whether the workforce will accept the newly approved wage structure immediately. The rejection of the higher 18,000 taka demand by the majority of the board may lead to further dissatisfaction among the laborers. The unresolved nature of the dispute suggests that the potential for continued industrial action remains high. Stakeholders will now watch closely to see if the 17,000 taka rate is deemed sufficient to halt the ongoing demonstrations and restore normal production levels in the factories.