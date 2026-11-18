Violent protests by Bangladeshi garment workers escalate in Dhaka and Gazipur as police use tear gas to disperse crowds demanding higher wages.

Police in Bangladesh clashed with thousands of garment workers on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, amid ongoing unrest in the nation's primary export sector. The violence erupted in Savar, located just outside the capital city of Dhaka, where protesters blocked the Dhaka-Aricha Highway. Local media reported that approximately 20,000 workers participated in the demonstration, which quickly turned violent as law enforcement moved to clear the thoroughfare.

Clashes Erupt in Savar and Ashulia Industrial Zones

Local police chief Saiful Alam stated that officers were compelled to take action after the protesters blocked the highway and began throwing stones at law enforcement personnel. In response, police utilized tear gas and stun grenades while charging at the crowds with batons to disperse the demonstrators. The exact number of individuals injured during these confrontations remained unclear at the time of reporting. The unrest subsequently spread to the nearby industrial area of Ashulia, where it is reported that approximately 25 factories were forced to close due to the chaos. The Bangladesh Daily Star, a leading English-language newspaper, confirmed the escalation of tensions in this critical manufacturing hub.

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Demand for Minimum Wage Rise to Thirty Thousand Takas

At the heart of the conflict is a dispute over compensation, with workers demanding a minimum monthly wage of 30,000 takas, which equates to approximately 236 US dollars. This figure represents a significant increase from the current basic wage of 12,500 takas, or roughly 98 US dollars. Workers argue that persistent inflation and rising living costs have severely eroded their purchasing power, making the current pay scale unsustainable. The industry supports about 4 million workers, predominantly women from rural areas, with millions more employed in associated supply chain sectors. The garment sector generates an estimated 40 billion US dollars annually from exports, making these workers vital to the national economy.

Violence Spreads to Gazipur Highway and Factory Districts

Tensions also flared in the Gazipur district, another major industrial zone situated outside of Dhaka. Demonstrators in this region blocked the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway and set a police vehicle on fire. Law enforcement personnel engaged in confrontations with the protesters, who continued to throw stones at officers attempting to clear the road. Police responded with tear gas and stun grenades to control the situation. These incidents highlight how disruptions to production and street clashes have become routine occurrences over recent weeks, causing significant operational headaches for factory owners and supply chain managers alike.

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Government Board Fails to Appease Labor Force

Despite the government forming a dedicated board to negotiate a new wage package, these efforts have failed to satisfy the protesting workforce. Many factories have remained shut under a no work no pay provision allowed by labor laws, which permits owners to suspend operations during periods of unrest. This suspension has left millions of workers without income, further fueling anger and desperation. In response to the escalating violence, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association and the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association have issued formal demands for enhanced protection of their facilities and workers.

Impact on Global Supply Chains and Future Outlook

The continued closure of hundreds of factories threatens to disrupt global apparel supply chains, particularly as major retailers prepare for winter inventory. With the wage negotiation board failing to reach a consensus and protesters refusing to disperse until their demands are met, the outlook for stability remains uncertain. The situation underscores the delicate balance between labor rights and industrial stability in one of the world's largest clothing production hubs. International observers and local stakeholders are closely monitoring the situation to see if diplomatic interventions can prevent further escalation in the coming days.