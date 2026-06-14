Bangladesh Beat Netherlands by Six Wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Bangladesh made a positive start to their chase of 140 against the Netherlands in the Women's T20 World Cup, but their opponents' bowlers were in the game until the final over. Shorna Akter struck a boundary from the first ball to get over the line and secure a six-wicket win for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh avoided a scare in their opening match of the Women's T20 World Cup as they beat the Netherlands by six wickets at Edgbaston. They made a positive start to their chase of 140 as Juairiya Ferdous and Dilara Akter Dola added 67 for the first wicket before a mini collapse to 85-4.

The Netherlands' bowlers were in the game until the final over but with only three required, Shorna Akter struck a boundary from the first ball to get over the line. Shorna and Sharmin Akter Supta added 56 for the fifth wicket and the latter finished unbeaten on 37 after Ferdous' fifty at the top of the order.

Netherlands spinner Caroline de Lange, who has given up her job as a doctor to play in the tournament, was the pick of the bowlers with 2-27 as she removed set batter Ferdous and Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana Joty for a golden duck. The Dutch are playing in their first Women's T20 World Cup and came close to an upset but their batting relied too much on captain Babette de Leede.

De Leede top-scored with 50 but Heather Siegers' 16 was the next-highest contribution. Established Yorkshire batter Sterre Kalis was bowled by Rabeya Khan for just four. Both have very difficult games to follow on Wednesday, with Bangladesh taking on Australia and the Netherlands facing India





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