Banff National Park Turns to Influencers to Promote Safe Tourism and Shape Visitor Behavior

Parks Canada is partnering with social media influencers to deliver safety messaging and promote responsible tourism in Banff National Park, recognizing the increasing influence of social media in shaping visitor behavior and travel plans.

Banff National Park staff are actively engaging with social media influencers to shape visitor behavior and promote responsible tourism . This marks a strategic shift for Parks Canada , recognizing the increasing influence of social media in shaping travel plans and experiences. The Banff Field Unit recently participated in a Travel Alberta influencer event in Canmore, where 13 Alberta-based influencers gathered to learn about responsible tourism practices within the province.

During this event, park staff shared key safety messages and guidelines, hoping to reach visitors before their arrival. The move reflects a broader trend of tourism boards leveraging social media influencers to influence visitor behavior and manage the growing popularity of destinations like Banff National Park. The core intention is to ensure that visitors are well-informed and prepared to enjoy the park safely while respecting its unique natural environment.

Daniella Rubeling, acting superintendent of Banff National Park, emphasizes the profound impact of social media on how people plan their trips and interact with the park. Visitors are increasingly turning to platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube for inspiration and guidance, often bypassing traditional information sources such as visitor centers. Parks Canada recognizes this shift and is adapting its communication strategies to align with it.

The park aims to leverage the power of influencers to disseminate crucial information about wildlife safety, including the importance of staying inside vehicles when encountering animals and carrying bear spray on hikes. These seemingly simple yet critical reminders are particularly important for the growing number of visitors from urban areas like Calgary who may be less familiar with the specific challenges and safety considerations of a national park environment.

Linda Hoang, a social media instructor at the University of Alberta, notes a shift towards greater collaboration between Parks Canada and tourism operators. Historically, the groups had varying goals, but collaborations like the influencer event signify a positive development.

Parks Canada views this initiative as essential for preserving the park's special status and protecting both visitors and the natural environment. By working with influencers who understand and communicate these values, Parks Canada hopes to set clear expectations and encourage responsible behavior. This approach aligns with broader efforts to manage the park's popularity, including measures like restricting vehicle access to Moraine Lake and promoting the use of shuttle services.

While other organizations might focus on attracting visitors during peak season, Parks Canada is taking the initiative to educate visitors about safety and responsible behavior before they arrive. They hope to shape their expectations from the outset. This proactive approach aims to educate those with the intention of visiting about the importance of being knowledgeable about the surroundings.

The goal is to allow visitors to experience the park safely and responsibly, thereby protecting both the visitors and the natural environment.





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