Banff Launches Three-Year Car-Sharing Pilot to Reduce Car Ownership and Parking Pressure

Banff, Alberta, has introduced a three-year car-sharing pilot program in partnership with Communauto, offering five vehicles at three locations to residents. The initiative, funded by paid parking revenue, aims to reduce private vehicle ownership, alleviate parking congestion, and support the town's housing density goals. Early participants praise the cost savings and convenience, while officials highlight its role in promoting sustainable transit in the tourism-heavy community.

A car-sharing pilot program in Banff will run through 2028 and start with five vehicles residents can get from three different locations. The initiative is a partnership between the town and Communauto , aiming to reduce reliance on private vehicle ownership.

Residents like James Buckingham, an early participant, highlight the financial and practical benefits. His family sold their car after adding other transit options and found that the vehicle mostly sat unused. The pilot is funded initially by up to $75,000 annually from paid parking revenue, decreasing as usage grows. Mayor Corrie DiManno emphasizes the goal of enabling residents to live without a car, aligning with town policies that prioritize housing density over parking.

This approach has already spurred the approval of about 700 new housing units. Communauto's vice president Marco Viviani notes car-sharing reduces parking pressure, a crucial issue in Banff where tourism-driven parking challenges are significant. The program is part of a broader strategy to manage visitation and encourage sustainable transportation. CBC's Greg Colgan, a local journalist, covers the story





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Car-Sharing Banff Communauto Pilot Program Parking Sustainability Housing Transportation Alberta

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