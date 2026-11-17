Renowned photographer Jason Leo Bantle captures rare images of 28-year-old grizzly Bear 122, known as The Boss, foraging along railway tracks in Banff National Park ahead of winter.

Grizzly Bear 122, widely recognized as the apex predator of Banff National Park, has been observed engaging in essential foraging activities along the railway corridors between Banff and Lake Louise. Nature photographer Jason Leo Bantle documented two distinct encounters with the massive animal on November 6, signaling the bear's critical preparation phase for upcoming winter hibernation.

The presence of Bear 122 in this specific corridor highlights the intersection of wildlife movement patterns and historic infrastructure within the Canadian Rockies.

The Boss Forages Near Railway Tracks

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Jason Leo Bantle initially identified Bear 122, a large male estimated to be 28 years old and weighing approximately 700 pounds, wandering near the railway tracks on November 6. This area is well-documented as a known foraging zone where the bear, commonly referred to by the moniker The Boss, frequently searches for spilled grain and alternative food sources left by transit activity. Bantle maintained a safe and respectful distance while observing the bear's movements before it eventually departed the tracks to move into the adjacent forest. The photographer noted that the bear's presence in this high-traffic zone during early November underscores the urgency of pre-hibernation feeding.

Photographer Describes Humbling Encounters

Bantle later reported a second sighting of Bear 122 in the same vicinity on the afternoon of November 6, where the bear was observed digging vigorously into a hole at the base of a tree. The behavior suggests the bear was actively searching for subterranean prey, potentially squirrels, before being seen consuming whatever it had unearthed. Bantle described the encounter as magnificent, recalling an image of the bear lumbering toward him amidst light snowfall that captured the grandeur of an apex predator in its natural habitat. He emphasized that the gentleness of the bear's quiet presence, set against a backdrop of no wind and falling snow, created a humbling experience for those fortunate enough to witness it.

Preparation for Winter Hibernation Begins

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As winter approaches, the biological imperative for grizzly bears like Bear 122 shifts intensely toward consuming high-calorie foods to build sufficient energy reserves for their dens. The behaviors observed by Bantle, including scavenging near railway lines and digging for small mammals, are critical components of this hyperphagia period where bears must gain maximum weight to survive months of inactivity. The Boss remains one of the most recognizable and studied individuals in the park's ecosystem, serving as a living legend that draws attention from wildlife enthusiasts and photographers alike. These foraging efforts are not merely for immediate sustenance but are vital for metabolic survival during the long months of hibernation.

Public Safety and Wild Animal Respect

Despite the rarity and awe-inspiring nature of these sightings, Bantle stressed that Bear 122 is still a dangerous wild animal that requires strict adherence to safety protocols by the public. Observers are strongly encouraged to keep a significant distance from the bear and to avoid any actions that might alter its natural behavior or provoke aggression. The photographer reminded visitors that they are merely guests in the bear's environment, reinforcing the need for responsible wildlife viewing practices in Banff National Park. Maintaining this distance ensures the safety of both human visitors and the grizzly, allowing natural processes to continue without human interference or risk." }}