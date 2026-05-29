Banff and Canmore prepare for flood conditions, Ottawa installs speed cushions and humps, and more

Banff and Canmore are preparing for potential flood conditions as heavy rainfall is forecasted in the area. In Ottawa, the City will be installing speed cushions and humps at former photo radar locations to improve road safety. A group of Quebec municipalities is calling on the government to address public transit underfunding, citing a lack of adequate funding for buses and other necessary infrastructure.

A view of City Hall and traffic along Douglas St. in Victoria, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. Police say investigation into disappearance of 14-year-old girl is continuing but no charges laid.

Banff and Canmore are preparing for potential flood conditions as heavy rainfall is forecasted in the area. In Ottawa, the City will be installing speed cushions and humps at former photo radar locations to improve road safety. A group of Quebec municipalities is calling on the government to address public transit underfunding, citing a lack of adequate funding for buses and other necessary infrastructure. In Manitoba, a heatwave has broken several weather records, with temperatures soaring to unprecedented levels.

Meanwhile, in the United States, a 'party mom' has been sentenced to over 35 years in prison after her victims confronted her in court. The US is also considering whether to move forward with an Iran deal, with President Trump meeting with his aides to discuss the matter. In other news, the head of the World Health Organization has landed in Congo to address the ongoing Ebola outbreak, stating that the situation can be brought under control.

Musician Kanye West has been cleared to perform in the Netherlands, while the Montreal Canadiens are facing a tough challenge in the Eastern Conference final against the dominant Hurricanes. The Australian government has launched a record $1.4 billion lawsuit against 3M over the presence of 'forever chemicals' at defence bases. In other news, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed artificial intelligence with Pope Leo.

Additionally, the Shopping Trends team has been sharing various articles on shopping trends, including a review of a Canadian shampoo and conditioner, a smart laundry basket, and several budget-friendly beauty products





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Banff And Canmore Flood Conditions Ottawa Speed Cushions And Humps Quebec Public Transit Underfunding Manitoba Heatwave California 'Party Mom' Sentenced

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