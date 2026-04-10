Banff, Alberta Sees Surging American Skiers as Western U.S. Resorts Struggle

Banff ski resorts are experiencing a surge in American visitors due to exceptional snowfall and unfavorable conditions at western U.S. resorts. SkiBig3 and Travel Alberta report significant increases in American tourists, drawn by plentiful snow and strategic marketing.

Posted: Apr 09, 2026 7:41 PM EDT | Last Updated: 2 hours agoEstimated 3 minutes The audio version of this article is generated by AI-based technology. Mispronunciations can occur. We are working with our partners to continually review and improve the results. Sunshine Village is one of the three ski resorts in Banff National Park, along with Mount Norquay and Lake Louise. Luke Glaser, an American skier from Ohio, booked all of his ski trips in the U.S.

before the season started this year a decision he now says was a 'big mistake.' “So we went to Colorado and they had no snow. Unfortunately, it’s been a bit of a bad season,” he said. Then he heard about Banff, Alta., so Glaser decided to book a last-minute trip to the Canadian Rockies. It would be his first time skiing there. “It’s a great time. These mountains are beautiful. The skiing is great,” he said. Another first-time visitor is Steve Merchant, who came from California to ski. 'We were just looking for something a little more adventurous. And we were just lucky that you had snow up here, since California wasn’t great this year,' he said. Glaser and Merchant were both at Sunshine Village Ski Resort this week. The resort says it has received 948 centimetres of snow this season. That's the height of an average three-storey building. The last time Sunshine saw more than 900 centimetres of snow was the 2021–22 season and before that, 1956–57. In contrast, many western U.S. states have experienced a snow drought this year, leading to poor conditions and even early resort closures. This season has seen a significant shift in skiing destinations for American tourists, with Banff, Alberta, emerging as a prime location due to abundant snowfall, unlike many struggling resorts in the western United States. The allure of fresh powder and well-maintained slopes has drawn skiers and snowboarders from across the US seeking a fulfilling winter sports experience. This surge in American visitors is a direct consequence of the unfavorable conditions prevailing in the western states, where many ski resorts have had to contend with a severe lack of snow, resulting in diminished quality and premature closures. The situation highlights the impact of climate variations and underscores the adaptability of the tourism industry, which is now capitalizing on the opportunities presented by differing weather patterns across regions. The phenomenon underscores the importance of regional variance in weather and the impact that has on tourist destinations. Rachel Wilson, director of marketing at SkiBig3, says her organization was already anticipating an increase due to its U.S. marketing campaigns, but the strong snowfall in Banff pushed those numbers even higher. She said the three resorts in Banff Mount Norquay, Lake Louise and Sunshine Village saw a 50-per-cent increase in American visitors this year, compared to the same time last year. “So word really spread quickly, and people wanted to save their ski season,” she said. Lake Louise saw its snowiest December since 1970, with 282 centimetres of snowfall in the last month of 2025. Wilson said the area saw the most U.S. visitors from California, New York, Colorado, Washington and Massachusetts. 'Most of those states are very similar to previous years, but we have seen a big bump from Washington, and that's likely due to their lack of snow and driving up here,' she said. SkiBig3 represents Banff’s three ski resorts, promoting the region through marketing and selling lift tickets through its online platform. Wilson said the organization adjusted its marketing strategy mid-season to highlight how much snow Banff had. Banff's success is not just a stroke of luck, it's also a testament to savvy marketing strategies that capitalized on the misfortune of other ski destinations. This mid-season adjustment allowed them to highlight their plentiful snow and entice skiers who were facing a disappointing season elsewhere. The organization's ability to quickly adapt and pivot their messaging helped to ensure a successful season. Tannis Gaffney, the chief marketing officer for Travel Alberta, said the agency actively promotes winter travel to the province and said the United States is a key target market. According to Travel Alberta data, the province saw about 977,000 visitors from the U.S. in 2025, up roughly five per cent from 2024. Gaffney adds that Alberta saw the highest number of American visitors compared to other provinces in 2025. “We knew that there was going to be momentum going into this year, but we are absolutely thrilled to see a number like that,” she said. “So we’re really excited and hoping to see the momentum continue into this year, too.” This influx of American tourists has proven to be a significant boost for Alberta's tourism sector. The province's robust marketing efforts, combined with the favorable conditions, have created a win-win scenario, providing skiers with a memorable experience and injecting much-needed revenue into the local economy. Glaser said he will be back for next year’s ski season, and he will be bringing his family with him. “My dad wants to come up next time. He’s pretty jealous.





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