Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey faces backlash and criticism from Mayor Brandon Scott after making derogatory remarks about the city on his podcast.

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey has ignited a firestorm of controversy after making derogatory remarks about the city of Baltimore on his podcast, "The Marlon Humphrey Show," which was released on Wednesday. The 30-year-old veteran player, who is currently the longest-tenured defensive player on the team during his 10-season run, became the focal point of intense criticism from city officials and frustrated fans alike.

Podcast Comments Spark Immediate Outrage

During a segment of his podcast, Humphrey was asked what Baltimore was best at making. He initially mentioned "The Star Spangled Banner" and National Bohemian beer, but then appeared to make a joke implying that the city was also known for producing criminals or that it had lost its way. Although Humphrey seemed to note that the remark was going to be cut out of the episode while laughing, the comment was not edited and quickly made the rounds on social media platforms, where it drew immediate and harsh condemnation.

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Mayor Scott Denounces Apology as Insufficient

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott responded firmly to the incident on Wednesday, stating in a social media post that Humphrey's verbal apology was simply not enough. Scott emphasized the deeper impact of the comments on local youth, noting that Baltimore is a city full of young Black boys who look to the Ravens as a beacon of light. He argued that having a prominent figure who looks like them and wears the team jersey relegate these youths to becoming criminals cuts deeper than mere words. Scott invited Humphrey to sit down with him and a group of Baltimoreans who have re-entered the community and are now preventing others from making similar mistakes.

Ravens Leadership Defends Privacy and Unity

Ravens first-year head coach Jesse Minter addressed the situation during his Wednesday news conference, declining to comment on the specifics of the podcast episode. Minter stated that conversations like that remain private between the walls of the organization. He expressed his personal love for the city and the opportunity granted to him and his family, emphasizing that the team takes pride in being there. Minter stressed that the team desperately wants to represent the city the right way, primarily through their performance on the field, highlighting the importance of unity and proper representation.

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Team Struggles Amplify Fan Frustration

The controversy comes at a particularly difficult time for the Baltimore Ravens, who are currently on a five-game losing streak following a promising 4-1 start to the season. The team has faced significant setbacks, including the loss of quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Tyler "Snoop" Huntley to serious injuries. On Monday, the Ravens dropped a primetime game to the previously winless Los Angeles Chargers, further fueling the discontent among the fanbase. The team's on-field struggles have intensified the scrutiny on its players, with many fans directing their frustration toward the outspoken Humphrey.

Humphrey Defends His Commitment to the City

Despite the backlash, Humphrey maintained that his love for Baltimore remains unchanged. He highlighted his long history with the team and the city, noting that he has spent most of his offseasons there, welcomed a son in Baltimore, and is an investor in the community. When asked if the fans' negative feelings had altered his opinion of them or the city, Humphrey responded that it had not at all. He expressed his desire to win in front of the fans, acknowledging that it is not cheap to be in the seats and reiterating his commitment to his team and the city he calls home.