Bottcher returns to skip role, leads new-look team to strong start with five playoff appearances

Brendan Bottcher is back at skip with a new team featuring Geoff Walker and brothers Jacob and Tanner Horgan. The rink has qualified for playoffs in all five events this season.

Brendan Bottcher has returned to the skip position and his new-look team has settled in nicely this season. The Canadian champion in 2021 is back calling the shots after spending time away from the position.

It felt great doing something else, but it certainly feels like I am back home as well this year, Bottcher said. A national champion in 2021, Bottcher started the previous quadrennial on a new rink before being replaced by Brad Jacobs after two seasons. Bottcher briefly turned to coaching, working with Rachel Homan top-ranked women team for a few months before returning to men play as a second on Brad Gushue side.

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Bottcher Reforms Team With New Rink

That foursome disbanded after Gushue retirement last spring, but lead Geoff Walker remained with Bottcher. Bottcher added the Horgan brothers, Jacob and Tanner, to a squad that boasts a mix of youth and experience. The new-look Team Bottcher has been going great, and I think you can see it in our results, Bottcher said. We are having some good success.

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We have played five events now, qualified for playoffs in all five, made it deeper into the playoffs in a handful of them. We are just playing well, having fun, winning some curling games, and I think we are off to a good start. Bottcher, who won a world junior title in 2012, made his Montana Brier debut in 2017.

After reaching the national final on three straight occasions, he broke through in 2021 on a team with Darren Moulding, Brad Thiessen and Karrick Martin. Walker, who is also based in Alberta, won the Brier six times with Gushue rink. He also won a world title with the St. John side and earned an Olympic bronze in 2022.

I just learned a lot, not only from them, but even personally playing a different position than I have played the majority of my career, Bottcher said. It is different and I gained a little perspective and insight to being a front-ender and contributing in that capacity. The Horgans, who are two-time world junior silver medallists, spent the last two seasons on a team skipped by John Epping.

We spent the better part of August all together here in Edmonton, Bottcher said. On the ice every day, off the ice a lot of the time, just putting in all those minutes together. And then really the commitment from the guys with Jake moving out to Edmonton and even Tanner spending a pile of time out here. I think that has really accelerated our season.

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Team Bottcher Prepares for Slam Stop

Bottcher guided the team to semifinal appearances in four straight bonspiels before falling to Brad Jacobs in the quarterfinals last month at the Grand Slam of Curling Co-op Invitational. At this week Slam stop in Medicine Hat, Alta. , Bottcher was scheduled to open round-robin play Tuesday night against Epping. The 40-year-old Walker is the veteran on the team.

Tanner Horgan, 28, throws second rocks ahead of brother Jacob, who is 26. It has been a nice transition for me being in a little bit more of a leadership experience-type position with these guys, said Bottcher, who is 34. Although they have done a fair amount of winning, they are excited to go win the big stuff now.

They are excited to go win Slams, go and win the Brier, and to go and do the pinnacle things in our sport. And I am excited to be a part of that kind of renewed energy with a team that is young and driven and trying to put all the work in to go and be great. At No. 10, Bottcher is one of three Canadian teams in the top 10 of World Curling world rankings.

Canadian Teams Ranked in World Curling

He is joined by third-ranked Matt Dunstone and Jacobs at No. 6. Switzerland Yannick Schwaller tops the list, with Scotland Grant Hardie at No. 2. Play continues through Sunday finals at the P H Masters. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2026. Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press