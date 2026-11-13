The city of Cape Town will move two chacma baboon troops from Simon's Town into semiwild enclosures, neuter the males, and let the troops die out in 20 to 30 years, deepening a long-running divide between baboon defenders and opponents.

Simon's Town, South Africa, will move two troops of chacma baboons into semiwild enclosures after years of fierce debate over the animals' presence in the coastal town.

Cape Town environmental official Gregg Oelofse said the situation in Simon's Town has become untenable. The decision, made after years of debate, is the newest chapter in a conflict that has divided the town of roughly 8,000 people. The baboons have moved down from the lower slopes behind Table Mountain, which many Cape Town suburbs push up against.

Also read The clock is ticking on a Simon Edvinsson signing

Simon's Town Baboon Enclosure Plan Explained

Roughly 60 baboons have settled in on a semi-permanent basis: in town by day and back in the hills to sleep at night. More than a dozen troops and nearly 500 baboons across the Cape Peninsula are encroaching on urban areas. The two Simon's Town troops will be placed in enclosures between around two and 3.5 hectares, or five and 8.6 acres, in size, and contained by electric fences.

Advertisement

The males will be neutered, which means the troops cannot breed and will die out in 20 to 30 years. Oelofse said baboons and people do not do well when forced to live together, but do well when they live adjacent to each other. He called the semiwild enclosures the best of limited options; the other would be to cull the baboons. Baboons have been trouble for years.

The smart but mischievous animals climb buildings, smash windows, break into homes to steal food and fight with dogs. They rummage through trash cans and fling trash around. Simon's Town deploys baboon monitors to manage the primates; the monitors sometimes shoot the animals with paintball propellants or use bear bangers, non-lethal cartridges that make a gunshot-like noise, to scare them off.

Activists Protest Baboon Relocation And Vasectomization

Those tactics anger baboon defenders, though the city says they prevent a more lethal response by frustrated residents with pellet guns. Baboon supporters and animal activists have protested at the enclosure site, some holding homemade effigies of baboons in jail cells. They have promised to peacefully stop the relocation. Resident Shirley Windell said she is totally against the baboons being caged, vasectomized and confined for the rest of their lives.

She believes the baboons were there first and that people also have a place there, but coexistence is required. She blamed the city for not enforcing better food waste management, which draws the baboons. Activists worry the baboons will hurt or kill themselves trying to escape. The battle over baboons stretches across Cape Town.

In one suburb, residents used sticks and pepper spray to chase off baboons, sparking a clash with animal activists. In another, a woman won a protection order against a baboon activist over false accusations that she killed a baboon. An especially troublesome baboon identified as a ringleader in home raids was removed from one area, causing a public outcry.

Cape Town Human Wildlife Conflict Highlights Urban Issues

Human-wildlife conflict is common in Africa, but usually in rural settings where farmers fight off animals that destroy crops or kill livestock. Oelofse said Cape Town is one of the last major cities in the world with free-ranging baboons. In Simon's Town, Oelofse said residents on opposite sides of the debate have vandalized each other's cars with battery acid.

Advertisement

Resident Peter Willis organized mediation sessions for the warring parties to try to stop the town from fracturing after the social media debate got out of control. The city has banned baboon walking tours run by a wildlife advocacy group and discourages filming baboons to defuse public tensions. Feeding baboons in Cape Town is strictly prohibited. Oelofse insisted there is no conservation value in keeping the baboons in Simon's Town.

They live on human junk food, get hit by vehicles, mauled by dogs and die from consuming rat poison, and effectively they are no longer wild, he said. He said they will come sit on your table if you are eating outdoors, which is not normal behavior for a baboon. They take tiles off roofs to break into houses through the ceiling, or smash windows and force open doors, he added. He called these learned housebreaking techniques.

Resident Peter Willis Supports Baboon Removal Plan

We have a situation where we see no value for baboons, no value for people, he said. Willis has been on the sharp end of baboon break-ins at his home. Once, baboons got in while he and his wife were away, broke jars, left paw prints all over the walls and ceilings, tore down the curtains and ran amok, he said. Another time he came face-to-face with a large male baboon sitting on his kitchen counter.

The baboon opened the fridge, Willis threw a tin at it and it ran out, snatching a bag of biscuits on the way. Willis agrees with the plan for the Simon's Town troops after 15 years of having to be on guard. Baboons in urban areas simply do not work, he said. He said he thinks the baboons are going to have a perfectly good end to life.

But primatologist David Gaynor, who lives in the nearby suburb of Scarborough, has urged the city to employ another solution: a fence that stops baboons entering Simon's Town but does not completely enclose them. The city plans fencing like that in other suburbs but says it will not work for Simon's Town. Gaynor said Table Mountain is a national park and while it is unique in that respect, the conflict continues.