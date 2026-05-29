B.C. World Cup Costs Rise to $729M but Revenues Also Increase, Net Cost Down

British Columbia has released updated financial projections for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, showing gross costs rising to as much as $729 million. However, higher-than-expected revenues mean the net cost to taxpayers has decreased from previous high-end estimates.

With less than two weeks until the FIFA World Cup begins, the British Columbia government has released updated cost projections for hosting the tournament. The total gross core and essential hosting costs are now estimated between $685 million and $729 million, representing an increase of over $100 million on the high end from the June 2025 forecast.

The province attributes the rise in projected expenses to various factors but emphasizes that expected revenues have also grown significantly. The latest revenue projections range from $595 million to $615 million, up from $448 million to $478 million a year earlier. These increased recoveries are said to lower the net cost to taxpayers.

The net core and essential hosting costs are now estimated at $90 million to $114 million, a decrease from the high-end estimate of $145 million in June 2025. The release of the figures came immediately after the spring legislative session concluded, drawing criticism from the Official Opposition. B.C. Conservative interim Leader Trevor Halford accused the government of delaying the disclosure for political convenience.

The tournament runs from June 11 to July 19, with Vancouver set to host seven matches, including a round-of-16 game





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FIFA World Cup British Columbia Costs Revenues Taxpayers Vancouver 2026

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