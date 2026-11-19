Zhiying Yvonne Gasarch faces a permanent ban in British Columbia following a U.S. court judgment for her involvement in a US$144 million securities fraud scheme.

Zhiying Yvonne Gasarch, a British Columbia resident, has been issued a permanent ban from the province's investment markets. This disciplinary action follows a definitive U.S. court ruling that established her liability in a massive US$144 million securities fraud scheme.

The British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) announced the sanction on Thursday, confirming that Gasarch is now prohibited from participating in the local financial sector. This decision reflects the severity of findings previously made by federal authorities in the United States regarding her conduct.

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U.S. Court Finds Gasarch Liable for Fraud

The legal basis for this permanent exclusion stems from a civil complaint originally filed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in 2021. That legal action named Gasarch, also known as Yvonne Gasarch, among several other defendants accused of orchestrating complex market manipulation activities.

By September 2023, a federal jury in the United States had determined that Gasarch violated U.S. federal securities laws related to fraud. The verdict confirmed that she was an active participant in schemes designed to deceive investors and artificially inflate stock prices for illicit gain.

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Details of the Pump and Dump Scheme

According to the SEC, the conspiracy involved a coordinated network of shell companies used to execute a classic "pump and dump" strategy. This method typically involves promoting false or misleading information about a stock to drive up its price before the perpetrators sell their shares at a profit.

The BCSC described Gasarch's specific role and actions within this network as egregious, deceitful, and causing significant harm to investors. The provincial regulator emphasized that the misconduct was not merely a minor regulatory oversight but a fundamental breach of market integrity.

Furthermore, the regulator characterized the nature of her misconduct as representing the highest level of seriousness regarding the harm and risk posed to public markets. This assessment underscores the dangerous impact such fraud has on the trust and stability of financial ecosystems.

Financial Penalties and Trading Restrictions

In June 2024, a U.S. court issued an order requiring Gasarch and a co-defendant to pay US$2.5 million. This sum represents the net profits derived directly from their fraudulent activities, as cited by the BCSC in its announcement. The court's ruling was a critical component in establishing the financial extent of the wrongdoing.

Additionally, Gasarch was subject to specific trading prohibitions in the United States, including a ban on trading penny stocks. She was also ordered to pay a civil penalty of US$269,651 to the U.S. authorities. These financial and trading sanctions highlight the comprehensive nature of the penalty imposed by federal regulators.

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Impact of BCSC Reciprocal Sanctions

The BCSC imposed its current ban under its statutory authority to reciprocate sanctions levied by other securities regulators. This power allows British Columbia to enforce penalties that align with those issued in Canada or abroad, ensuring consistent regulatory enforcement across borders.

Under the terms of this new order, Gasarch is strictly prohibited from trading securities or derivatives within British Columbia. This restriction effectively removes her ability to buy or sell financial instruments in the provincial market, cutting off her access to local investment opportunities.

She is also barred from serving as a director or officer of any issuer or registrant in the province. This provision prevents her from holding any leadership or managerial positions in companies regulated by the BCSC, ensuring she cannot influence corporate governance or operations.

Furthermore, the ban prohibits Gasarch from acting as a promoter or providing advice and consulting services in British Columbia's financial markets. This comprehensive exclusion ensures that she cannot engage in any capacity that might allow her to influence or profit from the provincial investment community.