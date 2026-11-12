B.C. Tribunal Dismisses Condo Owner Claim Against Scented Laundry Products

A B.C. Civil Resolution Tribunal dismissed a condo owner's lawsuit claiming scented laundry products created a nuisance. The decision clarifies legal thresholds for scent complaints in strata corporations.

A B.C. condo owner's attempt to ban neighbors from using scented laundry products has been officially rejected by the Civil Resolution Tribunal. The tribunal ruled that the scent complaints did not meet the legal threshold for a nuisance, despite the complainant's assertions of severe health impacts.

Tribunal Rejects Nuisance Claims Against Scents

Tribunal member Alissa Reynolds dismissed the claim after reviewing evidence that showed the initial formal complaint was lodged in 2023, not in 2018 as the woman had originally stated. The strata council had already invested significant effort into investigating the issue by forming a dedicated committee to handle the laundry scent complaints. This committee identified all dryer vents near the complainant's unit and visited neighboring units to request that residents stop using and properly dispose of any scented laundry products. Additionally, the complex issued a general notice to all residents asking them to refrain from using such products.

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Source Identification Challenges And External Factors

Reynolds noted that it was impossible for the strata council to pinpoint the specific source of the ongoing complaints after the closest dryer vents had been eliminated. The decision highlighted that the complex is situated in a densely populated community surrounded by several other apartment buildings and businesses. Consequently, the tribunal determined that the scent could easily originate from outside the complex boundaries. Even if the source had been identified within the building, the legal analysis concluded it would not have constituted a violation of the nuisance bylaw.

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Legal Threshold For Nuisance Is Substantial Interference

The legal test for determining whether an activity constitutes a nuisance requires proving an unreasonable, continuing, or repeated interference with a person's enjoyment and use of their strata lot. Reynolds emphasized that this interference must be substantial or non-trivial to warrant legal intervention. The tribunal found that the laundry scents were the result of a reasonable and lawful activity. The decision stated that ordinary citizens must tolerate a minor degree of neighborhood loss of amenity or slight annoyance as part of living in a shared housing environment.

Health Claims Lack Evidence Of Specific Hazard

The condo owner argued that the scented laundry products created terrible fumes and submitted a letter from a physician stating she suffers from multiple chemical sensitivities. However, the tribunal found that she did not provide sufficient evidence to prove that the scents wafting from dryer vents were specifically hazardous to her health. Reynolds concluded that a reasonable person would not find the interference to be substantial or non-trivial. The final ruling dismissed the complaint entirely, affirming the strata council's previous actions and the lawfulness of using scented laundry products in the complex.