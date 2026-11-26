Nearly 790 B.C. Transit workers in Greater Victoria will strike on November 27, halting most fixed-route services. Read about the union demands, impact on riders, and expected return date.

Close to 790 transit operators and mechanics affiliated with Unifor Local 333 are initiating a strike action against B.C. Transit in Greater Victoria on Friday, November 27. This industrial action stems from a prolonged contractual disagreement that has now escalated to the point of threatening a systemwide suspension of regular bus operations across the region. The walkout marks a critical juncture in labor negotiations that have remained unresolved since the previous collective agreement expired on March 31, 2025.

Union Demands and Wage Gap Concerns

Unifor Local 333 representatives state that their members are primarily seeking substantial wage increases and significant improvements to run and recovery times. These recovery times dictate the precise amount of time drivers are allocated to complete their scheduled routes and prepare for their subsequent trips. The union has explicitly highlighted a growing compensation disparity between its members and transit workers employed by the Coast Mountain Bus Company as a central grievance.

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Unifor National President Lana Payne emphasized that Victoria transit workers have exhausted all avenues to achieve a fair deal, including a proposal to accept an independent arbitrator to settle outstanding issues. The union claims it has presented cost-saving proposals designed to help fund a new agreement, assertions that B.C. Transit has reportedly rejected. This rejection has solidified the union's position that a walkout is necessary to secure equitable terms for its membership.

B.C. Transit Response and Negotiation Status

Despite the impending strike, B.C. Transit maintains that it remains fully committed to the collective bargaining process. The agency issued a statement expressing respect for the workers' right to negotiate and voicing hope that a fair and sustainable agreement can be finalized before services are suspended. This official stance underscores the agency's position that a resolution is still technically possible if both parties engage constructively in final talks.

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Management and union leaders are scheduled to meet on Thursday in a final attempt to bridge the gap before the Friday, November 27 deadline. The outcome of this meeting will determine whether the widespread shutdown proceeds as planned or if a temporary reprieve is granted to continue negotiations under different conditions.

Impact on Riders and Specific Service Changes

Should the strike proceed as scheduled, all fixed-route service across the Victoria Regional Transit System will be suspended on Friday, November 27. The agency anticipates that regular service will resume on Saturday, November 28, assuming an agreement is reached over the weekend. However, riders must prepare for significant disruptions during this 24-to-48-hour window, particularly if they rely on specific corridors for their daily commute.

Certain regional connections will remain active despite the general shutdown. Routes 66, which connect Cowichan with Victoria, and Route 99, linking Shawnigan Lake with Victoria, are expected to continue operating. Nevertheless, buses serving these routes will not stop behind picket lines, meaning passengers cannot board or alight at locations where workers are protesting. Additionally, the handyDART service remains unaffected by this labor action, continuing to provide essential transport for those with accessibility needs.

University and Ferry Service Disruptions

The shutdown will have immediate repercussions for the University of Victoria student population, many of whom depend on local buses to access campus. Commuters utilizing the Swartz Bay ferry terminal will also face challenges, as B.C. Ferries has warned that public transit service to and from the terminal will be suspended. This creates a compounding effect for travelers attempting to reach or leave the Vancouver Island region via the main ferry hub.

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The Victoria Transit Riders Union is actively encouraging passengers to support the workers during this dispute. The group has issued a statement asserting that a fair deal for transit workers ultimately benefits all riders by ensuring a stable and well-compensated workforce. They are urging the public to engage in advocacy through their website and to show physical solidarity on the streets.

Public Solidarity and Future Actions

Riders are invited to write letters of support via the Victoria Transit Riders Union website and to join workers on the picket line on Friday. A solidarity rally is scheduled for Saturday, November 28, outside the B.C. Transit head office located at 520 Gorge Road East. The rally is set to begin at 9 a.m. on Friday and again at 1 p.m. on Saturday if no agreement has been reached.

B.C. Transit is advising passengers to monitor the Victoria Transit Alerts page for the most current service information as the situation develops. The agency recognizes the inconvenience caused by the strike and continues to urge both parties to return to the negotiating table to minimize further disruption to the public. The coming days will be critical in determining the long-term stability of the transit system in Greater Victoria.