B.C. Transit and Unifor Local 333 reached a tentative labor agreement, canceling the planned strike for maintenance staff and operators in Greater Victoria effective Friday.

B.C. Transit has officially canceled a planned strike that threatened to disrupt public transportation across Greater Victoria, following the announcement of a tentative labor agreement. The Crown corporation confirmed that the one-day strike action, originally scheduled to take place on Friday, will not proceed. This development averts a significant service interruption for the regional transit system, which serves thousands of daily commuters and travelers in the Victoria area.

Tentative Agreement Reached With Unions

B.C. Transit stated that it has reached a tentative labor agreement with Unifor Local 333, the union representing approximately 729 maintenance employees and transit operators within the Victoria Regional Transit System. The union communicated directly to the transit authority that it will not proceed with the strike action. Consequently, no picket lines will be established, ensuring that fixed-route services in Victoria will operate on their normal, scheduled timetables without interruption.

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Overtime And Uniform Bans End Immediately

In addition to calling off the strike, B.C. Transit confirmed that Unifor Local 333 is simultaneously ending two specific work restrictions: the overtime ban and the uniform ban. These changes to work practices are effective immediately, taking effect on Friday. The removal of these restrictions is expected to improve operational flexibility for transit crews and maintenance teams, potentially reducing delays and enhancing service reliability for passengers during the coming weeks.

Union Ratification And Board Review Pending

Despite the immediate cancellation of the strike, the proposed agreement is not yet final. B.C. Transit emphasized that the tentative deal must still undergo formal review and ratification by both the union members of Unifor Local 333 and the B.C. Transit Board of Directors. This critical process is scheduled to occur over the coming weeks. Until the ratification is complete, specific details regarding the terms of the settlement will not be made public to protect the integrity of the ongoing legal and administrative procedures.

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Official Apology For Previous Disruptions

During the period of labor unrest, B.C. Transit acknowledged the uncertainty and inconvenience that the potential strike caused for riders. The agency issued a formal statement expressing sincere apologies for the disruptions and expressed relief that a tentative agreement had been reached. This acknowledgment highlights the significant impact that labor disputes can have on public trust and daily commuting patterns, emphasizing the importance of resolving such conflicts efficiently.

Current Status Of Transit Operations

As of Friday, fixed-route transit services in Victoria are operating as scheduled. Commuters can expect normal service levels without the need for alternative transportation arrangements. CTV News attempted to reach the president of Unifor Local 333 for additional comment and confirmation of the announcement. The news organization is currently awaiting a response from union leadership to provide further insights into the ratification process and next steps for the membership.