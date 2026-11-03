B.C. Teen Kyle Tosczak Leads Rescue of Three Men from Burning Boat

Kyle Tosczak, 15, helped rescue three men from a sinking Chris-Craft near Sechelt, B.C., after noticing flames near White Islets on Sunday afternoon.

Paul Tosczak was celebrating his son Kyle's fifteenth birthday with family and friends at their waterfront home in Port Stanley, near Sechelt, just before 3:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon when the teenager noticed white and grey smoke coming from a boat near the White Islets. The fifteen-year-old acted quickly to alert his father, Paul, who observed the vessel billowing black smoke after putting on binoculars. Paul identified the distressed craft as a 50-foot wooden Chris-Craft boat that was clearly on fire and immediately called the Coast Guard to report the emergency. He noted that the Coast Guard was responding to a similar call, but this situation was fresh and required urgent attention. The Tosczaks recognized that their own boat was in the shop, so they went to the local marina to ask around for a vessel capable of a rapid response.

Kyle Tosczak Orchestrate Rapid Boat Response

At the marina, Paul spoke with another resident who had only a sailboat, which he determined was not fast enough for the emergency. Kyle Tosczak suggested calling Mike, a marina resident with a motorized boat, and the group quickly jumped on his vessel to head out as fast as they could. They were the second party to arrive at the scene, following a local individual on a motorized e-foil who had also spotted the flames. Upon arrival, the rescuers found and made contact with a pair of men floating in the water and determined that a third person was still aboard the burning vessel and needed immediate rescue. The team worked swiftly to secure all three individuals before the fire could cause further harm or the boat to fully submerge.

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Rescue Operations and Immediate Aftermath

Kyle Tosczak flipped the swim ladder down on the boat and plucked the two men from the water onto the deck of the rescue vessel. After securing them, the team docked the boat up next to the third person who was still in the Chris-Craft and helped him board as well. All three men were cold, wet, and shaking, leading Paul Tosczak to note that hypothermia was definitely a consideration for the survivors. The Tosczaks made contact with the Coast Guard again to confirm that all of the burning vessel's passengers were now safe and out of the water. After some discussion regarding the best place to take the survivors, Paul Tosczak informed the Coast Guard that he would bring them to his nearby house for warmth and care.

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Coast Guard Arrival and Survivor Outcomes

Paul's partner Katherine drove a car down to meet the group at the marina, and all three sailors hopped in to warm up before heading to the Tosczaks' home. The Coast Guard arrived on the beach in a hovercraft soon after, having been impressed by the rapid resolution of the crisis. Paul Tosczak said the entire situation unfolded in about 30 minutes, and he applauded the Coast Guard's response time, especially coming from another rescue mission. Two other volunteer units were dispatched to the scene but were stood down once the Coast Guard found out that Kyle and Paul were on site with the three people on board. The Coast Guard returned the two sailors from Richmond to their homes, while the third sailor, who lived in Sechelt, caught a ride home from a party attendee after warming up at the house.

Family Pride and Official Incident Reports

Paul Tosczak expressed immense pride in his son's efforts, stating that Kyle was the first guy out of their boat with a hand to help these guys on board. He described his son as a true professional out there and praised him for doing an exceptional job during the high-stress rescue. B.C. Emergency Health Services confirmed that no one was hospitalized or attended to by paramedics as a result of this incident. As for the boat, Paul said the Chris-Craft vessel sank near the White Islets after the fire took hold. The Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue was contacted by CTV News for more information regarding the final details of the event.