Justice Neena Sharma reserves her decision in Steven Galloway's lawsuit against his accuser A.B., concluding a decade-long legal battle over defamation claims.

The B.C. Supreme Court trial concluded on Friday in author and former professor Steven Galloway's defamation lawsuit against the woman who accused him of rape, and other defendants, with the judge reserving her decision. It closes the latest chapter in a more than 10-year odyssey for Galloway and his accuser, a former student with whom the trial heard he had an extramarital affair.

Verdict Timeline And Court Proceedings

Justice Neena Sharma said as the trial wrapped up that judgments take time, especially when she is hearing other matters, and while she aims to release her written decision within six months, she couldn't promise she will meet that timeline. The conclusion of the trial came moments after Sharma dismissed a last-minute bid by Beddoes to put it over to next year in order to deal with a contempt application involving his client.

Also read Women Sued by Steven Galloway Deny Malice in Defamation Trial

Lawsuit Scope And Defendant Arguments

Galloway denies his accuser's allegations of rape and sexual assault, which rippled through the Canadian literary scene and the University of British Columbia, where he was chair of the creative writing program, after they surfaced in November 2015. He is suing the woman, known only as A.B., who cannot be named under a publication ban, and three other defendants, over alleged defamatory statements published on social media and elsewhere between 2015 and 2018.

Galloway's accuser, A.B., did not testify or attend the trial in Vancouver. Her lawyer, Sydney Gomez, said this week her absence was for health reasons. The court heard midway through the trial that her defence no longer contended her rape and sexual assault claims against Galloway were true, rather that she reported them to the university.

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Career Impact And University Response

He told the trial that he could no longer write and now sells boats for a living. Galloway was never charged, and a retired judge hired by the university found the rape and assault claims against him unsubstantiated. But Galloway, author of the bestselling novel "The Cellist of Sarajevo," was fired from his post at the university and he has testified that his career was destroyed.

Arden Beddoes, a lawyer for A.B., told the trial it was actions by the university, not his client, that led to the destruction of the Galloway's career. Beddoes said in his final submissions this week that A.B. could not have foreseen the university's "unprecedented" move to announce Galloway's suspension after she shared her allegations with a "relatively small group" of people in late 2015.

Legal Battles And Public Support

The defendants fought the lawsuit all the way to the Supreme Court of Canada, arguing their statements were protected speech. But in 2024, the high court dismissed their bid to appeal a ruling that allowed it to proceed in a test of laws in B.C., Ontario and Quebec that aim to protect people from so-called SLAPP suits, or strategic lawsuits against public participation. Several people originally named as defendants in the defamation lawsuit settled with Galloway and issued public apologies before the trial began.

A group of authors, including Margaret Atwood, signed an open letter in November 2016 calling for an investigation into how the university handled Galloway's case. Atwood has recently penned opinion articles supporting Galloway, writing in the Globe and Mail that testimony from A.B.'s ex-husband, saying he was exchanging text messages with A.B. about a hockey game at the time of her alleged 2011 rape in Galloway's office, was like the "Aha!" moment in a Sherlock Holmes novel.