B.C. Storm Warnings Bring Up to 250 Millimetres of Rain to Vancouver Island

Orange rainfall warnings cover Vancouver Island and Howe Sound as a new B.C. storm follows a weekend that cut power to 400,000 customers.

Storm season on British Columbia's west coast is bracing for another round of wind and rain, and meteorologists warn that some areas could receive more than 250 millimetres of rain by Thursday. Environment Canada has issued orange-level rainfall warnings for parts of Vancouver Island, Howe Sound and the Sea to Sky corridor.

The new system arrives as communities across the province are still cleaning up after the weekend. Howling wind and rain knocked out power to more than 400,000 BC Hydro customers, sparked evacuations and left at least one person dead.

Also read B.C. River Forecast Centre issues flood watch for South Coast and Vancouver Island

Flood Watches and Heavy Rain Forecast for Southwestern B.C.

Flood watches are in place for a large part of southwestern British Columbia, including most of Vancouver Island, Howe Sound, the Sea to Sky region, parts of Metro Vancouver and the northern Fraser Valley. The heaviest rainfall is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Environment Canada says more than 250 millimetres of rain could fall on some parts of Vancouver Island, while Howe Sound and the Sea to Sky corridor could see more than 160 millimetres. More than 120 millimetres is forecast to fall in Metro Vancouver near the mountains.

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Raging Rivers and Flooded Highways on Vancouver Island

Concern has shifted quickly from low reservoirs and drought to warnings about raging rivers and potentially flooded highways. It was an unusually dry fall on the west coast before this rain arrived.

On Vancouver Island, the Puntledge River is running high enough to prompt a warning from BC Hydro, which is urging the public to stay away from the waterway. The reservoir upstream had been near a historic low but has risen two metres since Friday, BC Hydro said, requiring the release of additional water from the dam.

The sudden move from a relatively dry stretch to heavy rain also raises the risk of falling trees. BC Hydro spokesperson Whitney Deane said the ground has had difficulty absorbing the sudden influx of water, making trees more susceptible to coming down.

Storm Damage, Deaths and Evacuations From Last Weekend

Last weekend's storm brought down trees across the province, and the damage was severe in several communities. In Prince George, where wind speeds approached 100km/h, Mayor Garth Frizzell described the damage as unlike anything he could recall seeing in the city.

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The winds were even stronger along the coast. Environment Canada recorded gusts of 116 km/h on Herbert Island off northern Vancouver Island on Sunday, while Victoria's airport recorded gusts of 96 km/h.

In Surrey, a woman was killed on Saturday after a tree fell on her car on Highway 10 near 148 th Street. A second death has also been linked to the severe weather: a 78-year-old woman in Vancouver died in hospital on Saturday after being hit by a vehicle while crossing Dunbar Street in the heavy rain.

About 30 properties in the village of Zeballos on Vancouver Island's northwest coast were placed under an evacuation order following a landslide.

More Storms Expected After the Thursday System

Forecasters say there will not be much of a break for B.C.'s west coast once the latest system passes. Another system is possible on Thursday into Friday, and Environment Canada says another may move in over the weekend.