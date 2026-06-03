B.C. Seniors Advocate Pushes Back Against Changes to Property Tax Deferment Program

Advocates for B.C. seniors are pushing back against changes to a property tax deferment program that they say has turned a safety net for lower-income seniors into a high-cost loan.

Advocates for B.C. seniors are pushing back against changes to a property tax deferment program that they say has turned a safety net for lower-income seniors into a high-cost loan.

The Council of Senior Citizens' Organizations of BC, an umbrella group representing roughly 80,000 seniors in the province, is calling on the government to reverse the changes. The program was introduced in 1974 as a way to help house-rich but cash-poor homeowners age in place by turning their equity into cash flow.

It allows eligible homeowners aged 55 and older, surviving spouses and people with disabilities to defer payment of their property taxes until they sell or transfer ownership of their home, with the government paying the taxes on their behalf as a secured loan registered against the property. The changes apply to property taxes deferred in 2026 and going forward; existing balances remain at previous interest rates. The deadline to opt out of automatic renewal for the program was June 1.

Defending the change in February, Finance Minister Brenda Bailey said that because of the program's low interest rate, 'folks who didn't need it accessed it and took that cheap funding and invested it to make money.

' However, the group is pushing back on Ms. Bailey's assertion that the change is 'not a revenue measure' for the province, pointing to government projections that show the interest rate hikes are expected to generate $11-million in 2026-27, $23-million in 2027-28 and $34-million in 2028-29. The group also noted that roughly 30 per cent of B.C. seniors receive the federal Guaranteed Income Supplement, which is calculated annually based on the previous year's tax return and is reduced with additional income.

Under the new interest rate regime, a cash-strapped senior who needs to withdraw funds from their registered retirement savings to pay their property taxes could see a resulting reduction in their GIS payments the following year, said COSCO BC, which has been working with financial advisors to analyze the changes. One in four B.C. seniors aged 65 and older lives on less than $24,000 per year, and half on less than $37,000 per year, according to the Office of the Seniors Advocate.

In 2024-25, there were 83,124 participants in the property tax deferment program, with the average amount deferred being $5,369 - a 23-per-cent increase from 2019-20. Despite the changes, BC Seniors Advocate Dan Levitt said the program remains a valuable option for seniors facing financial challenges because the loan is not due until the home sells, offering an advantage over other borrowing programs.

Earlier this month, the City of Pitt Meadows wrote to Ms. Bailey expressing 'significant concerns' over the changes, saying the program was a financial lifeline that enabled seniors, low-income households and those on fixed incomes to remain in their homes despite rising costs. The letter requested an explanation from the province on how it planned to mitigate the impact on vulnerable residents, and urged the government to enhance communications before this week's opt-out deadline. Council had not received a response as of Tuesday





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B.C. Seniors Advocate Property Tax Deferment Program Finance Minister Brenda Bailey Council Of Senior Citizens' Organizations Of B Guaranteed Income Supplement

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