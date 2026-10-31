British Columbia adopts permanent Pacific Time as experts warn of scheduling problems

British Columbia will permanently adopt Pacific Time on Sunday, ending twice-yearly clock changes, but IT experts warn of missed surgeries, late deliveries and muddled meetings.

British Columbia will permanently adopt Pacific Time, or PCT, on Sunday, ending the twice-yearly clock change. Most of the province will not turn clocks back one hour when much of North America does.

Missed surgeries, late deliveries and muddled meeting times are among the issues that could arise from the decision to stay permanently on daylight saving time, information technology experts have cautioned. Organizations that rely on scheduling software are warning employees of potential problems as the province adjusts. The Vancouver Coastal and Island health authorities have advised patients to double check their appointments, as times may have shifted by one hour.

Also read Most of British Columbia, Alberta, Northwest Territories, Manitoba and northwestern Ontario end time change

Calendars Require Manual Time Adjustments

The University of Victoria and University of British Columbia have warned that staff meetings scheduled on or after Sunday could show the wrong time, especially if they were booked before calendar systems were updated. Major technology companies, including Microsoft and Google, have updated their software to account for the new time zone.

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However, calendar appointments created before those updates may need to be changed manually. Microsoft released Windows updates that account for the shift, but noted some Microsoft 365 services, such as Outlook and Teams, would require manual time changes. A statement from Google said calendar events created in certain time zones may appear one hour late on and after Sunday.

The tech giant has asked users to enable software updates since some products, such as Android phones and smartwatches, may still fall back by one hour. M3 Sweatt, a retired Microsoft executive, said he expects practical and operational challenges, especially for travellers and businesses working between Washington state and B.C.

Cross Border Travel Causes Scheduling Confusion

In an email, he said: They will need to account for the time differences when doing something as simple as moving across the border, scheduling a meeting over the phone, more planning day-to-day items on their calendar. He also noted that international ferry and train passengers will see differences in schedules and tickets.

For example, when travelling by train, a four-hour trip will be a three-hour trip southbound but a five-hour trip northbound. Teams and Outlook events may not migrate automatically, and people should double check the times of recurring meetings, he added. Darren Coleman, CEO of B.C. -based IT firm Coleman Technologies, said he expects calendar issues will be widespread even after Sunday.

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I think it is a much bigger issue than most people recognize, he said. Coleman explained that meetings created in scheduling software are stored with the time zone in place when they were created. He said: Not only do we have to make sure that the patches are out so that the computer realizes that there is a new time zone, we still cannot do anything about the calendar invites that have the previous time zone hard-coded into them.

Older Systems May Disrupt Security And Access

Coleman also noted that one of his employees commutes from Washington state to B.C. , putting him in different time zones at the start and end of his work day. He warned that older systems may not update automatically, saying: Your employees may not be able to get into your office building if the clocks do not update. The security cameras may be off.

They may be missing meetings. The Internet Assigned Numbers Authority, which manages the codes that allow software to automatically calculate local time, has updated its time zone database to reflect the switch to permanent daylight time in B.C. , Alberta, Manitoba and the Northwest Territories. But while modern systems update their clocks and scheduling software through automatic updates, many older ones cannot do the same, Coleman said.

Door access systems, security cameras and some point-of-sale systems may also be affected, he added. Luke Bell, reactive service manager for Victoria-based IT service provider Smart Dolphins, said it has been chaotic trying to make sure clients are prepared. He said: Some businesses have really old services or software that they use and they do not have the means to update to new time zones. So there will be some friction potentially. We will not know until the change happens.