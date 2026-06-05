B.C. Reports 93 Accidental Drownings in 2025, Down 5% from Previous Year, Coroners Data Shows

Updated B.C. Coroners Service data reveals that 93 people died from accidental drownings in 2025, a slight decrease from 2024. The report highlights that seniors over 70 and young adults aged 19-29 were the most affected age groups. Lakes or ponds were the most common locations, and swimming was the leading activity at the time of death. Over the past eleven years, a total of 884 accidental drownings occurred, with 2023 being the worst year.

The B.C. Coroners Service released updated data on accidental drowning deaths for the period 2015 to 2025. In 2025, there were 93 accidental drownings in British Columbia , which represents a 5% decrease from the 98 deaths recorded in 2024.

The distribution of deaths across months showed that the summer months accounted for a significant portion, with 36 deaths occurring between June and August: 10 in June, 11 in July, and 15 in August. Every month recorded at least two deaths, with December having the lowest count at two. Age demographics revealed that individuals aged 70 or older represented the largest group, accounting for 23% of the 2025 fatalities.

The next most affected group was those aged 19 to 29, comprising 20% of deaths. Geographically, Interior Health and Fraser Health authorities reported the highest numbers of drowning deaths, with 24 and 22 respectively. When measured by death rate per 100,000 population, Kootenay Boundary had the highest rate at 4.5, followed by Thompson Cariboo Shuswap and Fraser East, both at 3.5. The locations of the drownings were most commonly lakes or ponds, with 27 deaths.

Rivers or creeks and baths each accounted for 19 deaths. The leading activity associated with drowning deaths was swimming, linked to 22 fatalities (24% of the total). Bathing was the second most common activity with 19 deaths, and unintentional falls into water caused 16 deaths. The report notes that multiple contributing factors can be present in accidental drownings, including alcohol and/or drug use.

Specific data for 2025 on impairment is not yet available, but historical data from 2015-2024 shows that alcohol or drugs were a factor in 40% of all accidental drowning deaths. Impairment rates were lowest among those aged 19 and under (13%) and those aged 70 and older (12%). Over the entire 11-year period from 2015 to 2025, British Columbia recorded 884 accidental drowning deaths.

The year with the highest number of fatalities was 2023, with 120 deaths, followed by 2022 with 102 deaths. Throughout the period, drowning deaths typically peaked in July, consistent with the seasonal pattern observed in 2025. The coroners service continues to analyze these trends to inform prevention strategies, though comprehensive data on impairment for the most recent year remains pending.





TerraceStandard / 🏆 24. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Drowning British Columbia Public Safety Health Water Safety Coroners Service

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

App Store Facilitated $1.4 Trillion in Sales and Billions in 2025, Study FindsThe App Store generated $1.4 trillion in sales in 2025, with physical goods and services accounting for $1.1 trillion and digital goods and services contributing $149 billion, according to an Analysis Group study commissioned by Apple. The study shows economic activity has more than doubled since 2019, with China leading in billings at $562 billion. Apple collects commissions on less than 10% of total sales, charging 30% on digital goods and 15% for qualifying developers, amid global antitrust scrutiny.

Read more »

Harvard’s Legal Expenses Surpassed $126 Million in Fiscal Year 2025 Amid Clashes With Trump'Harvard also covered multiple legal disputes involving allegations that the university failed to adequately address anti-Semitism on campus.'

Read more »

Ottawa paramedics see significant drop in ‘level zero’ incidents in 2025Construction worker struck and killed by truck on New Brunswick highway, Regina police warning of scams involving fake STARS Lottery calls, Windsor, Ont. pediatrician suspended for accessing newborn information, Double-billing Calgary doctor sanctioned again by Alberta's College of Physicians and Surgeons, The U.S. has confirmed a screwworm case. Is the pest in Canada? Choose ‘Trainspotting’: Ewan McGregor and Danny Boyle reflect on the life-changing film, Climate & Environment U.K. lawmaker says she is suing Elon Musk’s company over fake Grok bikini images, I’ve been Using This Canadian Shampoo And Conditioner For Over A Month, And It’s Totally Changed My Scalp And Hair Health, I Tried It: A Laundry Basket So Smart It Solved Our Biggest Household Argument, 13 Budget-Friendly Beauty Products That Are Dupes Of More Expensive Items, 27 Of The Absolute Best Last-Minute Beauty Discounts To Take Advantage Of Before The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale Ends

Read more »

Ottawa paramedics see significant drop in level zero incidents in 2025, other local newsOttawa paramedics have seen a significant drop in 'level zero' incidents in 2025, according to reports. Meanwhile, Manitoba Premier Kinew has rejected a proposal for a hyperscale AI data centre south of Winnipeg, and sentencing for a man who admitted to starting a 2025 Sask. wildfire has been moved to August. In other news, police have seized $105K in fentanyl, meth, and other drugs from a Hearst motel, and a new Animal Services Centre has been opened in St. Thomas. A small island business has been hit hard after a stolen vehicle and tools were destroyed in a Saanich incident, and Lufthansa employees were injured after a Boeing 787's nose landing gear collapsed at Frankfurt airport. Additionally, Ottawa has put the brakes on proposed changes to major project environmental reviews, and the latest 'Scary Movie' aims to cancel 'cancel culture'. Maxime Crepeau has been named Canada's starting goalkeeper for the World Cup, and a buffalo with golden locks has become a sensation at a Bangladesh zoo.

Read more »