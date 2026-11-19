Ranchers in British Columbia's Cariboo region are facing a harsh winter and months of recovery after the Pear Lake wildfire destroyed properties, grazing land, and fencing, with financial losses exceeding half a million dollars for some.

Ranchers in British Columbia's Cariboo region are still grappling with the devastating aftermath of the Pear Lake wildfire, which remains the province's largest blaze of this year.

Months after the flames swept through the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, property owners like Dori Hampton continue to monitor their remaining cattle for health issues triggered by smoke inhalation and the extreme stress of emergency evacuations. Hampton, a long-time resident of 42 Creek Ranch, reports that the fire has already caused significant losses, including two calves and two adult cows that died from sickness shortly after returning to their burned ranges.

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Dori Hampton Estimates Half Million Dollar Losses

The emotional and physical toll on the local agricultural community remains severe as winter approaches, with many producers fearing for their livelihoods and the future of their herds. Assessing Financial Losses and Property Destruction Dori Hampton, who has operated 42 Creek Ranch for three decades, estimates her direct financial losses exceed half a million dollars due to the destruction of her guest home and critical infrastructure.

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The wildfire consumed approximately 600 bales of hay stored in her corral and obliterated 83 per cent of her grazing range, alongside 90 per cent of her fencing network. Hampton, speaking from her home just outside the town of Clinton, described the situation as universally bad for everyone involved, noting that she intentionally avoids dwelling on the total sum to protect her mental well-being.

The sheer scale of the damage means that replacing fencing, rebuilding structures, and sourcing alternative feed will require substantial capital that many ranchers simply do not have on hand. Regional Impact and Livestock Tragedies Norene Parke, the rancher liaison manager with the B.C. Cattlemen's Association, warns that the entire sector is facing a very tough winter following the disaster.

Regional Ranchers Face Cattle Losses and Herd Sales

While approximately 11,000 cattle were successfully moved out of harm's way as the Pear Lake fire approached last July, the evacuation was not entirely successful for every operation. Parke highlighted a specific case where one rancher in the immediate valley lost 49 pairs of cows due to the fire's intensity. Another producer in the area was forced to sell their entire cow herd because their fences were burned, their range was destroyed, and their hay reserves were gone.

The total number of cattle deaths attributed to the fire remains unknown as animals slowly trickle back from the scorched landscape. Mental Health Crisis and Uncertain Recovery Beyond the immediate financial devastation, the agricultural community is grappling with a significant mental health crisis as they await clarity on recovery resources. The Pear Lake fire damaged a total of 120 properties across the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, creating a widespread sense of uncertainty among residents.

Agricultural Sector Grapples With Mental Health Crisis

Ranchers are currently waiting to learn if they will qualify for support through an agriculture recovery program, a delay that adds to their anxiety. Parke emphasizes that the psychological burden is immense, as producers face the dual challenge of caring for stressed animals and managing their own trauma while operating in a state of constant financial limbo.

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Preparing for Winter and Future Risks Dori Hampton is currently scrambling to secure enough feed to sustain her remaining cattle through the coming winter months. She is uncertain where her herd will graze while the burned land undergoes natural recovery, a process that could take years.

Additionally, Hampton is deeply concerned about the increased risk of flooding in the spring, as the wildfire has stripped the land of vegetation that typically holds soil and absorbs water. She does not yet know the extent of her insurance coverage, leaving her to navigate the immediate logistics of survival without a clear financial safety net.

Hampton Vows Resilience Despite Potential Livelihood Loss

Resilience in the Face of Displacement Despite the overwhelming odds and the potential loss of her livelihood, 67-year-old Dori Hampton has no intention of surrendering her ranching operations. She acknowledges that her 85-year-old husband is ready to retire, but she considers herself the stubborn force that keeps the business alive.

Hampton states that she will not know the full extent of her financial losses until the recovery process is complete, urging herself and her peers to simply endure the hardship and get tough. Her determination reflects a broader spirit of resilience among Cariboo ranchers who are committed to rebuilding their homes and herds regardless of the timeline or financial hurdles ahead.