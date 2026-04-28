B.C. Prepared to Act Independently on Social Media and AI Chatbot Regulation for Youth

British Columbia’s Attorney General Niki Sharma announced the province is ready to implement its own regulations for social media and AI chatbot use by youth if the federal government doesn’t take action, potentially joining forces with other provinces. The move is driven by concerns over youth mental health, safety, and the need for comprehensive oversight.

British Columbia is prepared to take independent action, potentially in collaboration with other provinces, to regulate the use of social media and artificial intelligence chatbots by young people if the federal government does not enact comprehensive regulations.

Attorney General Niki Sharma articulated this stance on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, emphasizing the urgency of protecting vulnerable youth from online harms. This commitment follows a letter sent to the federal government on April 17th, detailing specific protections B.C. seeks to implement.

These include age verification and restrictions on platforms unless proven safe for youth, the explicit inclusion of AI chatbots within the regulatory framework, mandatory reporting requirements for companies when users express intentions of violence, and a robust, mandatory oversight mechanism to ensure compliance. The federal Liberal Party has signaled support for age restrictions on social media, but concrete legislative action remains pending.

Manitoba is already forging ahead with plans to introduce age-related bans for both social media and AI chatbot use, a move Sharma acknowledges with interest, though she maintains the federal government possesses superior tools for effective implementation. The core argument driving B.C. ’s position is that current online environments pose significant risks to youth mental health and safety.

Sharma highlighted a disturbing correlation between increased social media and AI chatbot usage and rising rates of eating disorders, suicide attempts, and instances of sexual exploitation. She underscored that a social media ban alone is insufficient, given the pervasive integration of artificial intelligence within these platforms. To truly safeguard young people, regulations must encompass AI chatbots as well. The recent youth social media ban in Australia, while noteworthy, is considered inadequate without addressing the AI component.

The tragic school shooting in Tumbler Ridge served as a stark example of the potential consequences of inaction. The alleged shooter had been banned by OpenAI last summer for concerning online behavior, yet this information was not relayed to law enforcement until after the devastating event. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has since issued an apology for this critical failure.

Sharma powerfully stated that private companies should not be the sole arbiters of online safety for children and vulnerable individuals; this responsibility rests with the government. Sharma’s call for federal leadership stems from the belief that the federal government is better equipped to oversee and enforce such regulations effectively. Provincial governments, while capable of enacting their own measures, may lack the necessary resources and jurisdictional reach to address the complexities of the digital landscape.

However, B.C. is resolute in its commitment to protecting its youth and is prepared to collaborate with other provinces to establish a unified regulatory approach if the federal government fails to act. The Attorney General emphasized the need for a proactive legal framework that keeps pace with rapidly evolving technologies. The current situation, where laws lag behind technological advancements, is unacceptable and necessitates immediate attention.

The goal is not to stifle innovation but to ensure that technological progress does not come at the expense of the well-being of young people. The province is actively monitoring Manitoba’s implementation plans and will leverage those learnings to inform its own strategy, should a collaborative provincial approach become necessary. The overarching message is clear: B.C. will not stand idly by while its youth are exposed to unacceptable risks online





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